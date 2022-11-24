Former two-time interim WBC heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte (28-3, 19 KOs) makes his ring return against undefeated Jermaine Franklin (21-0, 14 KOs) Saturday, November 26 at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds bout live stream on DAZN.

Advertisements

In Australia the event airs live on Sunday, November 27.

Kicking off the Fight Week the fighters hosted a media workout. Check out below what they had to say from Camden Boxing Club.

Dillian Whyte

Dillian Whyte | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

On teaming up with new trainer Buddy McGirt

“Me and Buddy are cool. Buddy is a cool guy. We have a laugh and we have a joke. Buddy is an interesting guy. He tries to teach you and he doesn’t change your style. He learns your style and puts little things in your style to help make you better as a person. He asks what style you like, what punches you like and what fighters you like watching and then he has a look at you.

“He’s doesn’t say a lot. He just gets on to you about the same things over and over again. It’s a bit of a ball-ache sometimes but it’s good – you know what I mean? I’ve never really had a teacher. I’ve had good coaches – very good coaches – but there’s a difference between a coach and a teacher. Buddy is a coach and a trainer but he’s a teacher too. He teaches you little things.

“What he does is good and it’s really interesting. Because I’m a fighter where I’m strong and fit, physical and I look to be rough – I can punch. A lot of coaches just work on that. But Buddy does thing differently. He says you don’t need to chop the house down with one punch all of the time.”

On his approach to the Jermaine Franklin fight

“I’ll approach this fight the same god damn way I approach every fight. You know me, I approach all of my fights with only one thing in mind, and that’s to try and end it.”

On a potential Anthony Joshua rematch

“I don’t care about the Anthony Joshua fight now. I’m focused on Franklin. There’s been pressure in all of my fights. I weren’t even an ABA Champion. People forget I had seven amateur fights. I was out there selling tickets hours before I was due to fight. I’m not an Olympian and I was never on Team GB. Every fight for me has always been must-win my whole career. It’s just another I’ve got to deal with. I’ve become quite used to that. There’s pressure but okay great. I’ve gone and beat guys that I shouldn’t have beat.”

On becoming Heavyweight World Champion

“I definitely want to become Heavyweight Champion of the World and I’d love to get the opportunity to avenge my two losses. I’ve already avenged one, I’d love to get the opportunity to avenge the other two.”

Jermaine Franklin

Jermaine Franklin | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

On his preparation in the UK

“We flew over about three and a half weeks ago. I’m just getting some good work in, learning some stuff from World Champions. I pay attention to a lot of the little things. Little insights that will help improve my game.”

Do you punch hard enough to put a dent in Dillian Whyte?

“I most definitely punch hard enough. I just feel like everybody is sleeping on me. They don’t know what’s in store.”

On being the underdog with the bookies

“This is boxing. I haven’t had that many top level fights in my career. I had a couple of layoffs. I’m about to prove what I can do.”

On targeting Dillian Whyte with an uppercut

“I mean if it positions itself then I’m going to take it. That’s not the number one punch I’m looking for. I’m pretty sure that’s what he’s expecting. He’s expecting me to just come out there and throw and hail mary of upper cuts. I’ve got pretty good outside game too. Once I get my timing I’ve got pretty good outside game. Once I time the jab I’ll be alright, inside or outside.”

On the winner potentially fighting Anthony Joshua next

“It’s a huge pot of gold but I’m laser focused on Dillian Whyte. I try not to think too far ahead into the future. I just like to handle the task that’s in front of me.”

In the co-main event Fabio Wardley and Nathan Gorman battle it out for the vacant British heavyweight title. Also on the card, Craig Richards defends his WBA Intercontinental light heavyweight strap against Ricards Bolotniks. Plus, Sandy Ryan defends her WBC International super lightweight belt against Anahi Sanchez.

Get Whyte vs Franklin full fight card and start time.