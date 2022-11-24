Search
Dillian Whyte vs Jermaine Franklin final pre-fight press conference (video)

Whyte vs Franklin: 12-round heavyweight boxing match at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England

Dillian Whyte (28-3, 19 KOs) is back in the ring battling it out against Jermaine Franklin (21-0, 14 KOs) in the twelve-round main event live on DAZN from OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday November 26, which makes it Sunday November 27 in Australia. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

In the ten-round co-main event, Nathan Gorman and Fabio Wardley square off for the vacant British heavyweight belt. Among other Whyte vs Franklin undercard bouts, Craig Richards defends his WBA Intercontinental light heavyweight title in a ten-rounder against Ricards Bolotniks. Also, Anahi Sanchez faces Sandy Ryan in a ten-rounder with Ryan’s WBC International super lightweight strap at stake.

Get Whyte vs Franklin full fight card.

