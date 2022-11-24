Undefeated Jermaine Franklin (21-0, 14 KOs) goes up against former two-time interim WBC heavyweight titleholder Dillian Whyte (28-3, 19 KOs) at OVO Arena Wembley in London on Saturday, November 26. Ahead of the event undefeated Saginaw, Michigan native sent a stern warning to his opponent as he looks to stamp his credentials as a future world champion.

Advertisements

Boxing fans can watch Dillian Whyte vs Jermaine Franklin live stream on DAZN. In Australia the event airs live on Sunday, November 27.

“This is my chance to show that I can go toe-to-toe with any heavyweight in the world,” said Franklin. “I’ve had a great training camp and I’m super motivated to be in the UK and win on my opponent’s home turf. I’m coming to finish him, so he better not be looking past me.”

Franklin’s resume includes victories against Rydell Booker, Jerry Forrest and Pavel Sour. Most recently he stopped Rodney Moore. Saginaw, Michigan’s contender has been one of many fighters from Michigan, including women’s boxing superstar Claressa Shields, who have been promoted by Salita and helped revive that area’s boxing scene. With a victory on Saturday night, Salita believes Franklin can solidify himself as one of the standouts from the area.

“Everybody knows that Jermaine has tremendous skill and heart, but they’re going to see him take it to another level against Dillian Whyte,” said Salita. “He’s been a big part of the comeback for boxing in Michigan and I truly believe that after Saturday night, he’s going to be one of the first guys you have to mention when talking about boxing in and around the area. The sky is the limit for him and I know that he’s doing everything possible to put on the best performance of his career in this fight.”

‘I’m here to spoil his party’

The 29-year-old Franklin is looking to hand Whyte his second-straight loss after the Jamaica-born British former two-time interim WBC heavyweight champion dropped an April bout against WBC heavyweight titleholder Tyson Fury. Although Franklin has made it clear that his focus is squarely on Whyte, he and his promoter both know that a triumph on Saturday could lead to a blockbuster clash against another notable U.K. heavyweight, former two-time unified champion Anthony Joshua.

“I’ve never looked past any fighter and I’m not going to start with Dillian Whyte,” said Franklin. “I know that nothing I want happens unless I go in there and be the fighter that I know I am. Anthony Joshua is another big name and everyone knows that’s who Whyte wants next. But I’m here to spoil his party and step right in there to add Joshua’s name to my resume as well. No one can deny me my shot after that.”

“Jermaine is more than worthy of this opportunity in front of him and he still hasn’t shown all his full potential as a fighter,” said Salita. “I strongly believe that he’s primed to really have a breakout night. After he shows what he can do against Whyte, everyone is going to want to see him against Anthony Joshua next.”

In the co-main event Fabio Wardley and Nathan Gorman square off for the vacant British heavyweight title. Also on the card, Craig Richards defends his WBA Intercontinental light heavyweight belt against Ricards Bolotniks. In addition, Sandy Ryan defends her WBC International super lightweight strap against Anahi Sanchez.

Get Whyte vs Franklin full fight card and start time.