PFL Challenger Series 2023 returns on Fubo Sports Network

The Professional Fighters League announced the 2023 PFL Challenger Series will return on January 27 exclusively on Fubo Sports Network, the live, free-to-consumer TV network from FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform. The eight-part competition will air live on Friday nights in primetime through March 17, with fighters competing for the opportunity to earn a PFL contract and the potential to compete for a world championship and the $1 million winner’s purse.

PFL contract winners will be determined by a judging panel, comprised of combat sports champions and celebrity guests.

Each week fighters from around the world will compete for a PFL contract that will either put them in the 2023 Regular Season or set them on a development path with the League in hopes of joining a future Season.

2022 PFL Challenger Series contract-winner Dilano Taylor looks to make history as he fights for the PFL Welterweight Championship on Friday November 25

“Professional Fighters League is the leader in creating unique, engaging competitions for MMA fans around the world and we’re thrilled to once again partner with FuboTV to be the home of the PFL Challenger Series,” said PFL CEO Peter Murray. “In just one year, Challenger Series established itself as a proving ground for future world title contenders – evident by the emergence of Dilano Taylor who looks to earn a PFL championship and $1 million winner’s purse this Friday night.”

“We’re proud to be the returning home of the PFL Challenger Series and give up and coming fighters an opportunity to get in front of our audience of engaged MMA fans,” said Pamela Duckworth, head of Fubo Networks and originals, FuboTV. “MMA and fight content continue to be wildly popular on Fubo Sports Network, drawing both audiences and sponsors to the network. As the exclusive home of the PFL Challenger series, we’re giving our audience even more of what they’re already craving.”

Rising PFL star Dilano Taylor, who competed and won a contract during the 2022 PFL Challenger Series, will be fighting for Welterweight gold and $1 million at the PFL World Championship on Friday, November 25th. Taylor entered the 2022 PFL Challenger Series as a relatively unknown fighter and has made the most of the contract he earned. Heading into the biggest night in MMA, Taylor will look to make history as the first ever PFL Challenger Series contract winner to take home a world championship.

FuboTV subscribers can stream the PFL Challenger Series plus more thrilling MMA on Fubo Sports Network as part of FuboTV’s subscription packages featuring 125+ leading sports, news and entertainment channels. Fubo Sports Network is also available for free on LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio WatchFree+, Tubi, Plex, and XUMO with even more fresh content across Instagram, TikTok, Twitch, Twitter and YouTube.