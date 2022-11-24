PFL MMA Championship 2022: Harrison vs Pacheco airs live on ESPN+ PPV from Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday November 25, which makes it Saturday November 26 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Headlining the event, Kayla Harrison reaches for her third PFL gold as she squares off against Larissa Pacheco at women’s lightweight. Among other title bouts, Bubba Jenkins takes on Brendan Loughnane at featherweight, Matheus Scheffel faces Ante Delija at heavyweight and Olivier Aubin-Mercier and Stevie Ray battle it out at lightweight.

PFL MMA Championship 2022 fight card

Main Card

Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco – PFL women’s lightweight championship

Brendan Loughnane vs. Bubba Jenkins – PFL featherweight championship

Ante Delija vs. Matheus Scheffel – PFL heavyweight championship

Aspen Ladd vs. Julia Budd – women’s featherweight

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Stevie Ray – PFL lightweight championship

Sadibou Sy vs. Dilano Taylor – PFL welterweight championship

Rob Wilkinson vs. Omari Akhmedov – PFL light heavyweight championship

Preliminary Card

Marlon Moraes vs. Sheymon Moraes – featherweight

Natan Schulte vs. Jeremy Stephens – lightweight

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Gleison Tibau – catchweight

Dakota Ditcheva vs. Katherine Corogenes – women’s flyweight

Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Tom Graesser – lightweight (amateur fight)