Zach Parker vs John Ryder live stream from London, England

Zach Parker (22-0, 16 KOs) and John Ryder (31-5, 17 KOs) square off in the main event live stream from The O2 in London, England on Saturday, November 26. The pair battles it out for the interim WBO super middleweight title. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event Hamzah Sheeraz (16-0, 12 KOs) defends his WBC Silver middleweight title in a 12-rounder against River Wilson-Bent (13-1-1, 6 KOs). In addition a vacant Commonwealth belt is on the line.

Also on the card Dennis McCann (13-0, 7 KOs) and Joe Ham (17-3, 6 KOs) battle it out in a 12-rounder for the vacant Commonwealth junior featherweight belt. Plus, WBC International Silver lightweight champion Sam Noakes (9-0, 9 KOs) meets Calvin McCord (12-0, 2 KOs) in a 12-ronder with vacant Commonwealth strap at stake. In addition, Pierce O’Leary (10-0, 6 KOs) and Emmanuel Mungandjela (16-3-1, 7 KOs) contest in a ten-rounder for the vacant WBC International super lightweight title. The full lineup can be found below.

Zach Parker vs John Ryder

Zach Parker is a former British super middleweight champion who has been waiting patiently for a signature fight. He was supposed to fight Demetrius Andrade, but the American standout pulled out of a proposed May date with an injury and then declined the fight following a purse bid in September. The out-of-the-ring drama has sidelined Parker for more than a year, as he hasn’t fought since last November’s fourth-round stoppage over Marcus Morrison. Parker has knocked out five straight foes since winning the British title over Darryll Williams via split decision in November 2018.

John Ryder from London, has won three bouts since a highly controversial decision loss to Callum Smith for the WBA super middleweight world title. He is coming off an upset split decision win over former middleweight world champion Danny Jacobs in February.

How to watch Zach Parker vs John Ryder

Boxing fans can watch Zach Parker vs John Ryder live stream on ESPN+ in the United States. The date is Saturday, November 26. The start time is scheduled for 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.

Fans with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Parker vs Ryder from practically anywhere.

Parker vs Ryder fight card

The announced Parker vs Ryder fight card looks as the following:

Zach Parker vs. John Ryder, 12 rounds, super middleweight – interim WBO super middleweight title

Hamzah Sheeraz vs. River Wilson-Bent, 12 Rounds, middleweight – Sheeraz’s WBC Silver and vacant Commonwealth middleweight titles

Dennis McCann vs. Joe Ham, 12 Rounds – vacant Commonwealth junior featherweight title

Sam Noakes vs. Calvin McCord, 12 Rounds, lightweight – Noakes’ WBC International Silver and vacant commonwealth lightweight titles

Pierce O’Leary vs. Emmanuel Mungandjela, 10 Rounds, super lightweight – vacant WBC International super lightweight title