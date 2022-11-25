Search
BKFC Newcastle weigh-in results, Terrill vs Banks

FIGHTMAG
Mick Terrill weigh-in
Mick Terrill | BKFC

BKFC Newcastle: Terrill vs Banks

BKFC Newcastle: Terrill vs Banks airs live on FITE from Walker Activity Dome in Newcastle upon Tyne on Saturday November 26, which makes it Sunday November 27 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, heavyweight Mick Terrill returns to the ring following his win at BKFC 27 in London to take on unbeaten Steven Banks. Among other bouts, Darren Hendry squares off against Anthony Holmes, Jamie Jones meets Danny Christie and Chris Fishgold battles it out against Liam Wilson. In addition, John Ferguson goes up against Tom Scott and Steve Ibbotson duels Lee Browne.

Get BKFC Newcastle: Terrill vs Banks full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

BKFC Newcastle fight card

  • Mick Terrill vs. Steven Banks
  • Anthony Holmes vs. Darren Hendry
  • Danny Christie vs. Jamie Jones
  • Chris Fishgold vs. Liam Wilson
  • Tom Scott vs. John Ferguson
  • Steve Ibbotson vs. Lee Browne
  • David Round vs. Nathan Owens
  • Mathilda Wilson vs. Melanie Shah
  • Agi Faulkner vs. Dan Robson
  • Fergal Allonby vs Wain Morgan
