Search
Boxing

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith date set for Jan 21 in Manchester

Parviz Iskenderov
Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith date set for Jan 21 in Manchester
Chris Eubank Jr | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Eubank Jr vs Smith: All-British middleweight clash

The date has been made official for the Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith clash at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, January 21. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds bout at middleweight.

Advertisements

Hove, East Sussex native Chris Eubank Jr (32-2-0, 23 KOs) is riding the six-win streak. In his previous bout in February in Cardiff the son of legendary former world champion defeated Liam Williams by unanimous decision. The 33-year-old is looking to get back in action after his proposed October bout with Conor Benn was postponed.

“Has he [Liam Smith] been in there with some good fighters? Yes. Are they on my level? No. He’s a competent fighter, but class beats competence every day of the week,” Chris Eubank Jr said (via press release sent out by Boxxer). “It’s a good opportunity for me to show I’m twice the fighter that he is as well as those he has faced.”

“Manchester is an iconic sporting city. It has hosted many legendary fight nights and many memorable fighters have been born there. It’ll be a great performance, and the Eubank name will hopefully become a regular feature whenever the boxing history of Manchester is discussed.”

Liam Smith (32-3-1, 19 KOs) of Liverpool, England scored three straight victories by TKO. In his previous outing in September he stopped Hassan Mwakinyo in the fourth round in front of his hometown crowd. Prior to that he defeated Jessie Vargas and Anthony Fowler via tenth and eighth round stoppage, respectively.

“He’s making a big mistake fighting me,” Liam Smith said. “Every time he has stepped up to elite level, he has failed. I am elite and he will fall again on January 21st in Manchester.”

“If he was at 60% for the fight that never was against Conor Benn, then he’ll need to be at 160% to be ready to face me, a former world champion, in front of thousands of my fans in the North-West.”

“For Chris this is a high-risk, low-reward. For me, it’s the perfect platform to show I will rule the world again in 2023. He needs to be prepared for the toughest night of his career.”

The bouts featured on the Eubank Jr vs Smith undercard are expected to be announced shortly.

Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNews

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097