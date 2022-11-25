Dillian Whyte vs Jermaine Franklin weigh-in results (video)

Former two-time interim WBC heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte (28-3, 19 KOs) battles it out against undefeated Jermaine Franklin (21-0, 14 KOs) in the twelve-round main event live on DAZN from OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday November 26, which makes it Sunday November 27 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event, Fabio Wardley squares off against Nathan Gorman in a ten-rounder for the vacant British heavyweight belt. Among other Whyte vs Franklin undercard bouts, Craig Richards defends his WBA Intercontinental light heavyweight title against Ricards Bolotniks in a ten-rounder. In addition, Sandy Ryan defends her WBC International super lightweight strap in a ten-rounder against Anahi Sanchez.

Get Whyte vs Franklin full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Whyte vs Franklin fight card

Main card

Dillian Whyte vs. Jermaine Franklin, 12 rounds, heavyweight

Fabio Wardley vs. Nathan Gorman, 10 rounds, heavyweight – vacant British heavyweight title

Craig Richards vs. Ricards Bolotniks, 10 rounds, light heavyweight – Richards’ WBA Intercontinental light heavyweight title

Sandy Ryan vs. Anahi Sanchez, 10 rounds, super lightweight – Ryan’s WBC International super lightweight title

Undercard

Mark Dickinson vs. Gideon Onyenani, 6 rounds, middleweight

Cheavon Clarke vs. Jose Gregorio Ulrich, 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Pat McCormack vs. Christian Nicolas Andino, 6 rounds, welterweight

Thomas Carty vs. TBA, heavyweight

George Liddard vs. Nikola Matic, 4 rounds, middleweight