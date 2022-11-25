Search
Boxing

Dillian Whyte vs Jermaine Franklin weigh-in results (video)

FIGHTMAG

Whyte vs Franklin: 12-round heavyweight boxing match at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England

Former two-time interim WBC heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte (28-3, 19 KOs) battles it out against undefeated Jermaine Franklin (21-0, 14 KOs) in the twelve-round main event live on DAZN from OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday November 26, which makes it Sunday November 27 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

In the co-main event, Fabio Wardley squares off against Nathan Gorman in a ten-rounder for the vacant British heavyweight belt. Among other Whyte vs Franklin undercard bouts, Craig Richards defends his WBA Intercontinental light heavyweight title against Ricards Bolotniks in a ten-rounder. In addition, Sandy Ryan defends her WBC International super lightweight strap in a ten-rounder against Anahi Sanchez.

Get Whyte vs Franklin full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Whyte vs Franklin fight card

Main card

  • Dillian Whyte vs. Jermaine Franklin, 12 rounds, heavyweight
  • Fabio Wardley vs. Nathan Gorman, 10 rounds, heavyweight – vacant British heavyweight title
  • Craig Richards vs. Ricards Bolotniks, 10 rounds, light heavyweight – Richards’ WBA Intercontinental light heavyweight title
  • Sandy Ryan vs. Anahi Sanchez, 10 rounds, super lightweight – Ryan’s WBC International super lightweight title

Undercard

  • Mark Dickinson vs. Gideon Onyenani, 6 rounds, middleweight
  • Cheavon Clarke vs. Jose Gregorio Ulrich, 8 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Pat McCormack vs. Christian Nicolas Andino, 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Thomas Carty vs. TBA, heavyweight
  • George Liddard vs. Nikola Matic, 4 rounds, middleweight
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097