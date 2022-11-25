Fabio Wardley and Nathan Gorman battle it out for the vacant British heavyweight title at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, November 26. The 12-round contest serves as the co-feature to Dillian Whyte vs Jermaine Franklin live stream on DAZN. Two days ahead of the event the fighters previewed their showdown at the final pre-fight press conference.

In Australia the event airs live on Sunday, November 27.

Undefeated Ipswich, Suffolk native Fabio Wardley (14-0, 13 KOs) last fought in July when he stopped Chris Healey in the second round. Before that he defeated Daniel Martz, Nick Webb, Eric Molina, among others.

“I always have self-belief in myself regardless of him I’m underdog or the favourite,” said Fabio Wardley. “That doesn’t matter to me. I know what I need to train for. I know what type of opposition I have in front of me, how prepared I need to be, how switched on I need to be from the first minute and first bell. All of those things are things that I’ve gone over 2, 3, 400 times in my head. I’ve just sat there and visualised what I need to do. Whether I’m favourite or not doesn’t matter. It doesn’t put any extra pressure on me. Even just me being here in these situations and on these big cards is a bonus. Like Nathan said, I come from white collar boxing. I first put on a pair of gloves maybe seven years ago now. For me to be in these situations there’s no pressure on me.”

“I know I’ve trained hard, I know I’m fit, I know I’m ready and I know I’ve got the power to end the fight if I need to. I just need to go in there and do my job.”

Nathan Gorman (19-1, 13 KOs) of Nantwich, Cheshire won three of his previous bouts. In his previous outing in June he stopped Tomas Salek in the first round. Prior to that he TKO’d Pavel Sour in Round 2 and scored a unanimous decision against Richard Lartey.

“A lot of my friends have a bet and everyone has been sending me messages asking if I’ve seen the latest betting odds,” said Nathan Gorman. “They’re saying they’ll jump on it and it’ll sort their Christmas out. There’s no pressure on me now is there ha. But I’m more than ready. I’ve had a great camp. Everything has been perfect. I do believe that I’m the favourite. I’ve got the experience and no disrespect; I’ve fought the better people. I should be the favourite but at the end of the day the odds are the odds. When we get in the ring on Saturday night it doesn’t matter who the favourite is. It’s only me and him that are going to fight. It doesn’t really matter come Saturday does it.

“I said this about Fabio yesterday in an interview. From where he’s come from to where he is today – white collar background, no amateur experience, he’s fighting for the heavyweight British Title. That’s an achievement in itself. But I’ve been doing this since I can remember. I know Fabio transitioned into boxing quite late – I think he was 18 or 19 or something like that. I’ve been doing this since I was 6 or 7 years of age. I turned over at 18 years of age. This is my second time fighting for the British Title and it’s fight 21 for me. I’ve shared the ring with some good opposition.

“Most definitely it’s a must-win fight for me. The British Title is the most prestigious belt out there. I win this Saturday night the domestically I think, not just worldwide – domestically the heavyweight scene is the best it has ever been so there’s some fantastic fights that can be made there. My full concentration is on Fabio though.”

Among other bouts featured on the Whyte vs Franklin fight card, Craig Richards defends his WBA Intercontinental light heavyweight belt against Ricards Bolotniks. Plus, Sandy Ryan defends her WBC International super lightweight strap against Anahi Sanchez.

