Search
Boxing

Jose Zepeda vs Regis Prograis weigh-in results

FIGHTMAG
Regis Prograis weigh-in
Regis Prograis | Esther Lin/Showtime

Zepeda vs Prograis: 12-round vacant WBC super lightweight title fight at Dignity Health Sports Park

Two-time world title challenger Jose Zepeda (35-2, 27 KOs, 2 NC) faces former WBA light welterweight champion Regis Prograis (27-1, 23 KOs) in the twelve-round world championship main event live on FITE from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday November 26, which makes it Sunday November 27 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

In the ten-round co-main event, Yokasta “Yoka” Valle (26-2, 9 KO) squares off against undefeated world champion Evelyn Nazarena Bermudez (17-0-1, 6 KOs) for the unified WBC and WBO light flyweight titles. Also on the main card, undefeated 2016 U.S. Olympian Charles Conwell (17-0, 13 KOs) takes on Juan Carlos Abreu (25-6-1, 23 KOs) in a ten-rounder at junior middleweight. In addition, Curtis Harper (14-8, 9 KOs) meets 6’7″ 2020 Olympic gold medalist Bakhodir Jalolov (11-0, 11 KOs) in a ten-rounder at heavyweight.

Tickets for Zepeda vs Prograis can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Get Zepeda vs Prograis fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Zepeda vs Prograis fight card

Main card

  • Jose Zepeda vs. Regis Prograis, 12 rounds, super lightweight – vacant WBC super lightweight title
  • Evelyn Nazarena Bermudez vs. Yokasta Valle, 10 rounds, light flyweight – WBC and WBO light flyweight titles
  • Charles Conwell vs. Juan Carlos Abreu, 10 rounds, junior middleweight
  • Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Curtis Harper, 10 rounds, heavyweight
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNews

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097