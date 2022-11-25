Jose Zepeda vs Regis Prograis weigh-in results

Two-time world title challenger Jose Zepeda (35-2, 27 KOs, 2 NC) faces former WBA light welterweight champion Regis Prograis (27-1, 23 KOs) in the twelve-round world championship main event live on FITE from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday November 26, which makes it Sunday November 27 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the ten-round co-main event, Yokasta “Yoka” Valle (26-2, 9 KO) squares off against undefeated world champion Evelyn Nazarena Bermudez (17-0-1, 6 KOs) for the unified WBC and WBO light flyweight titles. Also on the main card, undefeated 2016 U.S. Olympian Charles Conwell (17-0, 13 KOs) takes on Juan Carlos Abreu (25-6-1, 23 KOs) in a ten-rounder at junior middleweight. In addition, Curtis Harper (14-8, 9 KOs) meets 6’7″ 2020 Olympic gold medalist Bakhodir Jalolov (11-0, 11 KOs) in a ten-rounder at heavyweight.

Zepeda vs Prograis fight card

Main card

Jose Zepeda vs. Regis Prograis, 12 rounds, super lightweight – vacant WBC super lightweight title

Evelyn Nazarena Bermudez vs. Yokasta Valle, 10 rounds, light flyweight – WBC and WBO light flyweight titles

Charles Conwell vs. Juan Carlos Abreu, 10 rounds, junior middleweight

Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Curtis Harper, 10 rounds, heavyweight