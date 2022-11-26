BKFC Newcastle: Terrill vs Banks airs live stream from Walker Activity Dome in Newcastle, UK on Saturday, November 26. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with several notable fighters participating. In Australia the event airs live on Sunday, November 27.
In the main event Mick Terrill and Steven Banks square off in the BKFC heavyweight title eliminator. In the co-main event Darren Hendry and Anthony Holmes battle it out for the BKFC-UK cruiserweight belt. Also on the main card, Danny Christie faces Darren Godfrey, Will Cairns takes on Liam Wilson and Tom Scott meets John Ferguson. In addition, Billy Hawthorn battles Lee Browne and David Round duels Nathan Owens.
The preliminary card features Lewis Keen faceoff Lewy Sherriff, Mathilda Wilson up against Melanie Shah and Agi Faulkner versus Dan Robson. The full fight card can be found below.
How to watch BKFC Newcastle: Terrill vs Banks
UK and USA
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, November 26
Time: 8 pm GMT / 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT
Australia
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, November 27
Time: 7 am AEDT / 6 am AEST / 4 am AWST
BKFC Newcastle free live stream of prelims starts an hour prior to the main card. Video is available up top.
BKFC Newcastle fight card
Get BKFC Newcastle: Terrill vs Banks full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Mick Terrill vs. Steven Banks – BKFC heavyweight title eliminator
- Anthony Holmes vs. Darren Hendry – BKFC-UK cruiserweight title
- Danny Christie vs. Darren Godfrey
- Will Cairns vs. Liam Wilson
- Tom Scott vs. John Ferguson
- Billy Hawthorn vs. Lee Browne
- David Round vs. Nathan Owens
Prelims
- Lewis Keen vs. Lewy Sherriff
- Mathilda Wilson vs. Melanie Shah
- Agi Faulkner vs. Dan Robson
BKFC Newcastle marks the promotion’s return to the United Kingdom, following BKFC 27 in London.