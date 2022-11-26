BKFC Newcastle: Terrill vs Banks airs live stream from Walker Activity Dome in Newcastle, UK on Saturday, November 26. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with several notable fighters participating. In Australia the event airs live on Sunday, November 27.

In the main event Mick Terrill and Steven Banks square off in the BKFC heavyweight title eliminator. In the co-main event Darren Hendry and Anthony Holmes battle it out for the BKFC-UK cruiserweight belt. Also on the main card, Danny Christie faces Darren Godfrey, Will Cairns takes on Liam Wilson and Tom Scott meets John Ferguson. In addition, Billy Hawthorn battles Lee Browne and David Round duels Nathan Owens.

The preliminary card features Lewis Keen faceoff Lewy Sherriff, Mathilda Wilson up against Melanie Shah and Agi Faulkner versus Dan Robson. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch BKFC Newcastle: Terrill vs Banks

UK and USA

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, November 26

Time: 8 pm GMT / 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Sunday, November 27

Time: 7 am AEDT / 6 am AEST / 4 am AWST

BKFC Newcastle free live stream of prelims starts an hour prior to the main card. Video is available up top.

BKFC Newcastle fight card

Get BKFC Newcastle: Terrill vs Banks full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Mick Terrill vs. Steven Banks – BKFC heavyweight title eliminator

Anthony Holmes vs. Darren Hendry – BKFC-UK cruiserweight title

Danny Christie vs. Darren Godfrey

Will Cairns vs. Liam Wilson

Tom Scott vs. John Ferguson

Billy Hawthorn vs. Lee Browne

David Round vs. Nathan Owens

Prelims

Lewis Keen vs. Lewy Sherriff

Mathilda Wilson vs. Melanie Shah

Agi Faulkner vs. Dan Robson

BKFC Newcastle marks the promotion’s return to the United Kingdom, following BKFC 27 in London.