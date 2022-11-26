Dillian Whyte ‘still a predator’, Jermaine Franklin ‘focused on business’

Jamaica-born British former two-time interim WBC heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte returns to action against undefeated American Jermaine Franklin in the main event at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, November 26. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds bout live stream on DAZN. At the final pre-fight press conference the fighters previewed their matchup and came face to face.

Advertisements

Dillian Whyte (28-3, 19 KOs) was in action in April when he was KO’d in the sixth round by reigning WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. At the final presser “The Body Snatcher” insisted he was still full of fight.

“He’s had a lot of amateur fights. I had six amateur fights, people forget that,” Dillian Whyte said. “I had 6 amateur fights but one thing you’ve got to know is I can fight, and I can f**king fight. It’s as simple as that. Whichever way it is, I’ll get it done. Simple as that.

“This is boxing. Sometimes stuff happens. When you’re meant to have your best nights, you don’t and sometimes when you’re not meant to it happens. That’s just how boxing goes. You live and you learn from it. Hindsight is a bitch as they say.

“I try and listen to what my coaches say and what instructions they give. Sometimes you have a too-and-fro in your head. Buddy is calm. But don’t let Buddy’s calmness fool you. Look at the way Buddy used to fight, he used to set the pace and always fight aggressively so don’t let his calmness fool you.

“We know what’s in front of us. He’s young and he’s dangerous. Obviously he’s undefeated and he’s full of beans as we say here in the UK. It’s up to me to beat them out of him one by one. That’s exactly what I’m going to do.

“I don’t really take much notice of what’s said on social media. If you can’t say it to myself then screw you. They can say whatever they want. Listen, that’s their job, they’re meant to say that. That’s what we pay them to come here to do. I don’t care what people say about me or think about me.

“At the moment people are thinking I’m a wounded lion. All of these hyenas are looking to move in and have a little nibble here and a nibble there. What they’ve got to remember is I’m still a predator at the end of the day, and what predators do is they kill.”

Dillian Whyte vs Jermaine Franklin press conference faceoff | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Jermaine Franklin (21-0, 14 KOs) last fought in May when he stopped Rodney Moore in Round 5. Ahead of his first pro fight outside the US, the undefeated Saginaw, Michigan native said he was ready and focused on the task at hand.

“First I want to say thank you for the opportunity,” said Jermaine Franklin. “I’m a real chill guy I don’t really talk a lot. I just like to take care of business when it’s time to. I’ve got the upmost confidence in myself and I’m ready to go to work. I’ve just got the upmost confidence in myself and my abilities.”

“You keep bringing up him being stopped in his last fight but I don’t care about that. I’ve come in here and prepared like he’s a World Champion. That’s all we’re looking at. I’m just focused on this fight, I don’t like to dwell too much on the future, you can lose focus on what’s at hand. After this fight that’s where my focus will be. Until then I’m just strictly focused on business.”

In the co-main event Fabio Wardley and Nathan Gorman battle it out for the vacant British heavyweight title. Among other bouts Sandy Ryan defends her WBC International super lightweight belt against Anahi Sanchez.

Get Whyte vs Franklin full fight card and start time. In Australia the event airs live on Sunday, November 27.