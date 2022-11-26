Jamaica-born British former two-time interim WBC heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte (28-3, 19 KOs) and undefeated Jermaine Franklin (21-0, 14 KOs) of Saginaw, Michigan battle it out in the main event live stream from OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, November 26. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds bout at heavyweight. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, November 27.
In the twelve-round co-main event Fabio Wardley (14-0, 13 KOs) and Nathan Gorman (19-1, 13 KOs) contest for the vacant British heavyweight title. Also on the card, Pat McCormack (2-0, 2 KOs) and Christian Nicolas Andino (16-5-2, 2 KOs) meet in a six-rounder at welterweight and Sandy Ryan (4-1, 2 KOs) defends her WBC International super lightweight belt in a ten-rounder against Anahi Sanchez (21-5, 13 KOs). In addition, Cheavon Clarke (3-0, 3 KOs) faces Jose Gregorio Ulrich (17-7, 6 KOs) in an eight-rounder at cruiserweight and Mark Dickinson (3-0, 1 KOs) takes on Gideon Onyenani (4-2) in a six-rounder at middleweight. The full fight card can be found below.
How to watch Dillian Whyte vs Jermaine Franklin
UK and USA
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, November 26
Time: 7 pm GMT / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT
Australia
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Sunday, November 27
Time: 6 am AEDT / 5 am AEST / 3 am AWST
Whyte vs Franklin free live stream of prelims starts at 5:50 pm GMT in the United Kingdom, 12:50 pm ET / 9:50 am PT in the United States and 4:50 am AEDT in Australia.
Whyte vs Franklin fight card
Get Whyte vs Franklin full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Dillian Whyte vs. Jermaine Franklin, 12 rounds, heavyweight
- Fabio Wardley vs. Nathan Gorman, 12 rounds, heavyweight – vacant British heavyweight title
- Pat McCormack vs. Christian Nicolas Andino, 6 rounds, welterweight
- Sandy Ryan vs. Anahi Sanchez, 10 rounds, super lightweight – Ryan’s WBC International super lightweight title
- Cheavon Clarke vs. Jose Gregorio Ulrich, 8 rounds, cruiserweight
- Mark Dickinson vs. Gideon Onyenani, 6 rounds, middleweight
Dillian Whyte ‘still a predator’, Jermaine Franklin ‘focused on business’
Undercard
- George Liddard vs. Nikola Matic, 4 rounds, middleweight
- Thomas Carty vs. Pavlo Krolenko, 6 rounds, heavyweight