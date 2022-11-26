Search
Boxing

Whyte vs Franklin results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

FIGHTMAG
Stream Dillian Whyte vs Jermaine Franklin results live from London, England
Dillian Whyte vs Jermaine Franklin faceoff | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Whyte vs Franklin: 12-round heavyweight boxing match at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England

Jamaica-born British former two-time interim WBC heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte (28-3, 19 KOs) and undefeated Jermaine Franklin (21-0, 14 KOs) of Saginaw, Michigan battle it out in the main event live stream from OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, November 26. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds bout at heavyweight. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, November 27.

Advertisements

In the twelve-round co-main event Fabio Wardley (14-0, 13 KOs) and Nathan Gorman (19-1, 13 KOs) contest for the vacant British heavyweight title. Also on the card, Pat McCormack (2-0, 2 KOs) and Christian Nicolas Andino (16-5-2, 2 KOs) meet in a six-rounder at welterweight and Sandy Ryan (4-1, 2 KOs) defends her WBC International super lightweight belt in a ten-rounder against Anahi Sanchez (21-5, 13 KOs). In addition, Cheavon Clarke (3-0, 3 KOs) faces Jose Gregorio Ulrich (17-7, 6 KOs) in an eight-rounder at cruiserweight and Mark Dickinson (3-0, 1 KOs) takes on Gideon Onyenani (4-2) in a six-rounder at middleweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Dillian Whyte vs Jermaine Franklin

UK and USA
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, November 26
Time: 7 pm GMT / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Australia
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Sunday, November 27
Time: 6 am AEDT / 5 am AEST / 3 am AWST

Whyte vs Franklin free live stream of prelims starts at 5:50 pm GMT in the United Kingdom, 12:50 pm ET / 9:50 am PT in the United States and 4:50 am AEDT in Australia.

Whyte vs Franklin fight card

Get Whyte vs Franklin full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Dillian Whyte vs. Jermaine Franklin, 12 rounds, heavyweight
  • Fabio Wardley vs. Nathan Gorman, 12 rounds, heavyweight – vacant British heavyweight title
  • Pat McCormack vs. Christian Nicolas Andino, 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Sandy Ryan vs. Anahi Sanchez, 10 rounds, super lightweight – Ryan’s WBC International super lightweight title
  • Cheavon Clarke vs. Jose Gregorio Ulrich, 8 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Mark Dickinson vs. Gideon Onyenani, 6 rounds, middleweight

Dillian Whyte ‘still a predator’, Jermaine Franklin ‘focused on business’

Undercard

  • George Liddard vs. Nikola Matic, 4 rounds, middleweight
  • Thomas Carty vs. Pavlo Krolenko, 6 rounds, heavyweight
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097