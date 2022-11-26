Jamaica-born British former two-time interim WBC heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte (28-3, 19 KOs) and undefeated Jermaine Franklin (21-0, 14 KOs) of Saginaw, Michigan battle it out in the main event live stream from OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, November 26. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds bout at heavyweight. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, November 27.

In the twelve-round co-main event Fabio Wardley (14-0, 13 KOs) and Nathan Gorman (19-1, 13 KOs) contest for the vacant British heavyweight title. Also on the card, Pat McCormack (2-0, 2 KOs) and Christian Nicolas Andino (16-5-2, 2 KOs) meet in a six-rounder at welterweight and Sandy Ryan (4-1, 2 KOs) defends her WBC International super lightweight belt in a ten-rounder against Anahi Sanchez (21-5, 13 KOs). In addition, Cheavon Clarke (3-0, 3 KOs) faces Jose Gregorio Ulrich (17-7, 6 KOs) in an eight-rounder at cruiserweight and Mark Dickinson (3-0, 1 KOs) takes on Gideon Onyenani (4-2) in a six-rounder at middleweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Dillian Whyte vs Jermaine Franklin

UK and USA

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, November 26

Time: 7 pm GMT / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, November 27

Time: 6 am AEDT / 5 am AEST / 3 am AWST

Whyte vs Franklin free live stream of prelims starts at 5:50 pm GMT in the United Kingdom, 12:50 pm ET / 9:50 am PT in the United States and 4:50 am AEDT in Australia.

Whyte vs Franklin fight card

Get Whyte vs Franklin full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Dillian Whyte vs. Jermaine Franklin, 12 rounds, heavyweight

Fabio Wardley vs. Nathan Gorman, 12 rounds, heavyweight – vacant British heavyweight title

Pat McCormack vs. Christian Nicolas Andino, 6 rounds, welterweight

Sandy Ryan vs. Anahi Sanchez, 10 rounds, super lightweight – Ryan’s WBC International super lightweight title

Cheavon Clarke vs. Jose Gregorio Ulrich, 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Mark Dickinson vs. Gideon Onyenani, 6 rounds, middleweight

Undercard

George Liddard vs. Nikola Matic, 4 rounds, middleweight

Thomas Carty vs. Pavlo Krolenko, 6 rounds, heavyweight