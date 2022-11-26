PFL Championship 2022: Harrison vs Pacheco airs live stream from Hulu Theater at MSG in New York on Friday, November 25. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with six championship belts and $6 million dollars contested on the night. In Australia the event airs live on Saturday, November 26.
In the main event American undefeated two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison (15-0) and Brazilian Larissa Pacheco (18-4) battle it out at lightweight. Also on the card, UK’s Brendan Loughnane (24-4) and American Bubba Jenkins (19-5) square off at featherweight.
Among other championship bouts, Ante Delija (22-5) and Matheus Scheffel (17-8) contest at heavyweight and Olivier Aubin-Mercier (16-5) and Stevie Ray (25-10) faceoff at lightweight. Plus, Sadibou Sy (12-6) takes on Dilano Taylor (10-2) at welterweight and Robert Wilkinson (16-2) meets Omari Akhmedov (24-7) at light heavyweight.
The event also features a pair of PFL debuts. In one of the bouts Biaggio Ali Walsh, grandson of Muhammad Ali, goes up against Tom Graesser at lightweight. In another bout, former UFC bantamweight fighter Aspen Ladd duels former Bellator women’s 145-pound champion Julia Budd at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch PFL Championship 2022: Harrison vs Pacheco
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV
Date: Friday, November 25
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
Prelims: 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT
Australia
Broadcast: Stan Sport
Date: Saturday, November 26
Time: 12 pm AEDT
Prelims: 9:30 am AEDT
MMA fans in the countries with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream PFL Championship 2022 from practically anywhere.
PFL Championship 2022: Harrison vs Pacheco results
Get PFL Championship 2022: Harrison vs Pacheco full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main Card
- Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco – PFL women’s lightweight championship
- Brendan Loughnane vs. Bubba Jenkins – PFL featherweight championship
- Ante Delija vs. Matheus Scheffel – PFL heavyweight championship
- Aspen Ladd vs. Julia Budd – women’s featherweight
- Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Stevie Ray – PFL lightweight championship
- Sadibou Sy vs. Dilano Taylor – PFL welterweight championship
- Rob Wilkinson vs. Omari Akhmedov – PFL light heavyweight championship
Preliminary Card
- Marlon Moraes vs. Sheymon Moraes – featherweight
- Natan Schulte vs. Jeremy Stephens – lightweight
- Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Gleison Tibau – catchweight
- Dakota Ditcheva vs. Katherine Corogenes – women’s flyweight
- Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Tom Graesser – lightweight (amateur fight)