PFL Championship 2022: Harrison vs Pacheco airs live stream from Hulu Theater at MSG in New York on Friday, November 25. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with six championship belts and $6 million dollars contested on the night. In Australia the event airs live on Saturday, November 26.

In the main event American undefeated two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison (15-0) and Brazilian Larissa Pacheco (18-4) battle it out at lightweight. Also on the card, UK’s Brendan Loughnane (24-4) and American Bubba Jenkins (19-5) square off at featherweight.

Among other championship bouts, Ante Delija (22-5) and Matheus Scheffel (17-8) contest at heavyweight and Olivier Aubin-Mercier (16-5) and Stevie Ray (25-10) faceoff at lightweight. Plus, Sadibou Sy (12-6) takes on Dilano Taylor (10-2) at welterweight and Robert Wilkinson (16-2) meets Omari Akhmedov (24-7) at light heavyweight.

The event also features a pair of PFL debuts. In one of the bouts Biaggio Ali Walsh, grandson of Muhammad Ali, goes up against Tom Graesser at lightweight. In another bout, former UFC bantamweight fighter Aspen Ladd duels former Bellator women’s 145-pound champion Julia Budd at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch PFL Championship 2022: Harrison vs Pacheco

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV

Date: Friday, November 25

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Prelims: 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Stan Sport

Date: Saturday, November 26

Time: 12 pm AEDT

Prelims: 9:30 am AEDT

MMA fans in the countries with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream PFL Championship 2022 from practically anywhere.

PFL Championship 2022: Harrison vs Pacheco results

Get PFL Championship 2022: Harrison vs Pacheco full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main Card

Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco – PFL women’s lightweight championship

Brendan Loughnane vs. Bubba Jenkins – PFL featherweight championship

Ante Delija vs. Matheus Scheffel – PFL heavyweight championship

Aspen Ladd vs. Julia Budd – women’s featherweight

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Stevie Ray – PFL lightweight championship

Sadibou Sy vs. Dilano Taylor – PFL welterweight championship

Rob Wilkinson vs. Omari Akhmedov – PFL light heavyweight championship

Preliminary Card

Marlon Moraes vs. Sheymon Moraes – featherweight

Natan Schulte vs. Jeremy Stephens – lightweight

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Gleison Tibau – catchweight

Dakota Ditcheva vs. Katherine Corogenes – women’s flyweight

Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Tom Graesser – lightweight (amateur fight)