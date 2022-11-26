Hobart, Tasmania native Robert Wilkinson dominated Omari Akhmedov of Dagestan, Russia when the pair squared off at PFL Championship 2022 Hulu Theater at MSG in New York on Friday, November 25. The pair battled it out for the light heavyweight gold, kicking off the main card live on ESPN+ PPV.

In Australia the event aired live on Saturday, November 26.

The Australian MMA fighter came out on top and became the country’s first PFL champion via second-round TKO. Wilkinson beat, cut and bloodied his opponent with a barrage of big punches mixed with knees. The contest was stopped by the cageside physician.

With the victory by TKO, Robert Wilkinson won the 2022 PFL Championship in the light heavyweight division and earned $1 million dollars. He also improved to 17-2 and secured his sixth straight victory.

Omari Akhmedov dropped to 24-8-1, which snapped his three-win streak.

In the evening's main event, American undefeated two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison (15-0) faced Brazilian Larissa Pacheco (18-4) at lightweight.