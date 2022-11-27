Unbeaten Cheavon Clarke came out on top when he faced Jose Gregorio Ulrich at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, November 26. The bout was featured on the Whyte vs Franklin card live stream on DAZN.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, November 27.

The scheduled for eight rounds cruiserweight matchup didn’t go the distance. The referee jumped in and waved the fight off at 32 seconds into the second round after Clarke delivered a big right uppercut. Although Ulrich didn’t touch the canvas he was seemingly out on his feet. Check out the video of stoppage below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Cheavon Clarke TKO’s Jose Gregorio Ulrich in Round 2

Cheavon Clarke delivers in a big way. ?#WhyteFranklin is LIVE on https://t.co/FoiaUtUyQV pic.twitter.com/yCQXXEk3ka — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 26, 2022

With the victory by TKO Montego Bay, Jamaica-born Cheavon Clarke improved to 4-0, 4 KOs. Argentina’s Jose Gregorio Ulrich dropped to 17-8, 6 KOs.

