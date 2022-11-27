Search
Dillian Whyte vs Jermaine Franklin full fight video highlights

FIGHTMAG
Dillian Whyte vs Jermaine Franklin
Dillian Whyte vs Jermaine Franklin | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Whyte vs Franklin: 12-round heavyweight boxing match at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England

Dillian Whyte and Jermaine Franklin squared off in the main event live on DAZN from OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, November 26. The contest featured Jamaica-born British former two-time interim WBC heavyweight champion up against American undefeated contender from Saginaw, Michigan. The pair met in the scheduled for twelve rounds bout at heavyweight.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, November 27.

The bout went the full distance and produced fireworks. In the end one judge had it 115-115, while two other judges had it 116-112 in favor of Whyte.

With the victory by majority decision Dillian Whyte improved to 29-3, 19 KOs and rebounded from the defeat suffered in his previous bout against reigning WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Jermaine Franklin dropped to 21-1, 14 KOs and suffered the first defeat in his pro boxing career.

Check out Dillian Whyte vs Jermaine Franklin full fight video highlights below.

Whyte vs Franklin full fight video highlights

Dillian Whyte makes his ring walk.

Flying fists.

Verdict.

Post-fight.

Get Whyte vs Franklin full fight card results.

