Boxing

Fabio Wardley dominates Nathan Gorman to lift British heavyweight title (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Fabio Wardley victorious over Nathan Gorman
Fabio Wardley victorious over Nathan Gorman | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Whyte vs Franklin

Fabio Wardley is a new British heavyweight champion. Ipswich, Suffolk native secured the vacant title when he faced Nathan Gorman of Nantwich, Cheshire on Saturday, November 26 at OVO Arena Wembley in London. The bout served as the co-feature to Dillian Whyte vs Jermaine Franklin live stream on DAZN.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, November 27.

The scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout didn’t go the full distance. Wardley, who scored a knockdown, took the victory via TKO after Gorman’s corner threw in the towel. The fight ended at 2 minutes and 33 seconds into the third round. Check out the video of knockdown and stoppage below.

Fabio Wardley TKO’s Nathan Gorman in Round 3

In addition to the belt, with the victory Fabio Wardley remained undefeated and improved to 15-0, 14 KOs. Nathan Gorman dropped to 19-2, 13 KOs.

Get Whyte vs Franklin full fight card results.

