Jose Zepeda and Regis Prograis squared off in the main event at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday, November 26. The contest featured two-time world title challenger of Long Beach, California and former WBA light welterweight champion of New Orleans, Louisiana. The pair battled it out for the vacant WBC super lightweight title.

Advertisements

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, November 27.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout didn’t go the full distance. The referee stepped in to call it a day at 59 seconds into the eleventh round after Prograis delivered a barrage of strikes.

With the victory by TKO, Regis Prograis claimed the vacant WBC super lightweight title and became a two-time world champion. He also improved to 28-1, 24 KOs.

Jose Zepeda failed his third attempt to claim the world title. He dropped to 35-3, 27 KOs, 2 NC.

Check out Jose Zepeda vs Regis Prograis full fight video highlights up top and below.

Zepeda vs Prograis full fight video highlights

Regis Prograis makes his ring walk.

Here comes Jose Zepeda.

Flying fists.

Regis Prograis TKO’s Jose Zepeda.

It’s all over.

.@RPrograis has STOPPED Jose Zepeda in the 11th to become 2x Super lightweight world champ!#ZepedaPrograis is LIVE on #FITE. pic.twitter.com/SuXZOhvHDY — FITE (@FiteTV) November 27, 2022

Get Zepeda vs Prograis full fight card results.