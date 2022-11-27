Search
Boxing

Pat McCormack takes points decision against Christian Nicolas Andino – ‘It’s hard to look good when someone’s not trying to win’

Parviz Iskenderov
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Whyte vs Franklin

British Pat McCormack (3-0, 2 KOs) made his successful Matchroom Boxing debut when he faced Christian Nicolas Andino (16-6-2, 2 KOs) of Argentina at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, November 26. The bout was featured on the Whyte vs Franklin fight card live stream on DAZN.

After six rounds Sunderland’s welterweight took the victory via a 60-54 points decision. Check out the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, November 27.

Get Whyte vs Franklin full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097