British Pat McCormack (3-0, 2 KOs) made his successful Matchroom Boxing debut when he faced Christian Nicolas Andino (16-6-2, 2 KOs) of Argentina at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, November 26. The bout was featured on the Whyte vs Franklin fight card live stream on DAZN.

After six rounds Sunderland’s welterweight took the victory via a 60-54 points decision. Check out the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, November 27.

Get Whyte vs Franklin full fight card results.