Search
Boxing

Zepeda vs Prograis results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full card

FIGHTMAG
Stream Jose Zepeda vs Regis Prograis results live from Carson, CA
Jose Zepeda vs Regis Prograis faceoff | Tom Hogan

Zepeda vs Prograis: 12-round vacant WBC super lightweight title fight at Dignity Health Sports Park

Two-time world title challenger Jose Zepeda (35-2, 27 KOs, 2 NC) of Long Beach, California and former WBA light welterweight champion Regis Prograis (27-1, 23 KOs) of New Orleans, Louisiana square off in the main event at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday, November 26. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBC super lightweight title. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. In the UK and Australia the fight card airs live on Sunday, November 27.

Advertisements

In the ten-round co-main event Yokasta Valle (26-2, 9 KO) of San Jose, Costa Rica faces undefeated world champion Evelyn Nazarena Bermudez (17-0-1, 6 KOs) of Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina for the unified WBC and WBO light flyweight titles. Also on the card, undefeated 2016 U.S. Olympian Charles Conwell (17-0, 13 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio takes on Juan Carlos Abreu (25-6-1, 23 KOs) of La Romana, Dominican Republic in a ten-rounder at junior middleweight.

Plus, 6’7″ 2020 Olympic gold medalist Bakhodir Jalolov (11-0, 11 KOs) of Sariosiyo, Uzbekistan meets Curtis Harper (14-8, 9 KOs) of Jacksonville, Florida in a ten-rounder at heavyweight. Kicking off the action, Oxnard, California native Fernando Vargas Jr (6-0, 6 KOs) and Alejandro Martinez (3-2-1, 2 KOs) of Montebello, California duel in a six-rounder at super welterweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Jose Zepeda vs Regis Prograis

United States
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, November 26
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

UK & Australia
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, November 27
Time: 2 am GMT / 1 pm AEDT

Stream Zepeda vs Prograis live on FITE

Zepeda vs Prograis fight card

Get Zepeda vs Prograis fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Jose Zepeda vs. Regis Prograis, 12 rounds, super lightweight – vacant WBC super lightweight title
  • Evelyn Nazarena Bermudez vs. Yokasta Valle, 10 rounds, light flyweight – WBC and WBO light flyweight titles
  • Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Curtis Harper, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Charles Conwell vs. Juan Carlos Abreu, 10 rounds, junior middleweight
  • Fernando Vargas Jr vs. Alejandro Martinez, 6 rounds, super welterweight
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097