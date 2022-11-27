Two-time world title challenger Jose Zepeda (35-2, 27 KOs, 2 NC) of Long Beach, California and former WBA light welterweight champion Regis Prograis (27-1, 23 KOs) of New Orleans, Louisiana square off in the main event at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday, November 26. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBC super lightweight title. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. In the UK and Australia the fight card airs live on Sunday, November 27.

In the ten-round co-main event Yokasta Valle (26-2, 9 KO) of San Jose, Costa Rica faces undefeated world champion Evelyn Nazarena Bermudez (17-0-1, 6 KOs) of Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina for the unified WBC and WBO light flyweight titles. Also on the card, undefeated 2016 U.S. Olympian Charles Conwell (17-0, 13 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio takes on Juan Carlos Abreu (25-6-1, 23 KOs) of La Romana, Dominican Republic in a ten-rounder at junior middleweight.

Plus, 6’7″ 2020 Olympic gold medalist Bakhodir Jalolov (11-0, 11 KOs) of Sariosiyo, Uzbekistan meets Curtis Harper (14-8, 9 KOs) of Jacksonville, Florida in a ten-rounder at heavyweight. Kicking off the action, Oxnard, California native Fernando Vargas Jr (6-0, 6 KOs) and Alejandro Martinez (3-2-1, 2 KOs) of Montebello, California duel in a six-rounder at super welterweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Jose Zepeda vs Regis Prograis

United States

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, November 26

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

UK & Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Sunday, November 27

Time: 2 am GMT / 1 pm AEDT

Zepeda vs Prograis fight card

Get Zepeda vs Prograis fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Jose Zepeda vs. Regis Prograis, 12 rounds, super lightweight – vacant WBC super lightweight title

Evelyn Nazarena Bermudez vs. Yokasta Valle, 10 rounds, light flyweight – WBC and WBO light flyweight titles

Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Curtis Harper, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Charles Conwell vs. Juan Carlos Abreu, 10 rounds, junior middleweight

Fernando Vargas Jr vs. Alejandro Martinez, 6 rounds, super welterweight