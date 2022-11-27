Search
Sandy Ryan decisions Anahi Sanchez to retain title (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Sandy Ryan vs Anahi Sanchez
Sandy Ryan vs Anahi Sanchez | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Whyte vs Franklin

British Sandy Ryan came out victorious when she faced Argentina’s Anahi Sanchez at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, November 26. The contest was featured on the Whyte vs Franklin fight card live stream on DAZN.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, November 27.

The scheduled for ten rounds bout went the full distance. Ryan, who put her WBC International super lightweight title on the line, took the victory by unanimous decision. The scores were 98-92, 99-91 and 100-92.

Derby, Derbyshire native Sandy Ryan improved to 5-1, 2 KOs and retained her belt. Anahi Sanchez of Pergamino, Buenos Aires dropped to 21-6, 13 KOs.

