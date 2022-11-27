Yokasta Valle of San Jose, Costa Rica became a new unified light flyweight champion when she faced Evelyn Nazarena Bermudez of Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday, November 26. The bout served as the co-feature to Jose Zepeda vs Regis Prograis for the vacant WBC super lightweight title.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, November 27.

The scheduled for ten rounds world championship bout went the full distance. In the end one judge scored the fight 95-95, while two other judges had it 97-93 and 99-91 in favor of Matagalpa, Nicaragua native.

With the victory by majority decision Yokasta Valle improved to 27-2, 9 KO and claimed the IBF and WBO light flyweight belts to become a three-division world champion. In her previous bout in September she defeated Nguyen Thi Thu Nhi by unanimous decision in the IBF and WBO minimumweight championship unification. Earlier in her career “Yoka” held IBF junior mini flyweight strap.

Nazarena Bermudez lost her belts and dropped to 17-1-1, 6 KOs. She also suffered the first defeat in her pro boxing career.

