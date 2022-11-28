Juan Francisco Estrada (43-3 28 KOs) and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez (51-3 41 KOs) square off in the main event at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday, December 3. The highly anticipated third fight features Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico native up against his old rival of Managua, Nicaragua. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBC super flyweight title. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, December 4.

‘Chocolatito’ won their first fight in November 2012 in Los Angeles by unanimous decision. Estrada took the revenge in March 2021 in Dallas by split decision. The world championship trilogy fight is scheduled for twelve rounds.

In the twelve-round co-main event, Mexico’s Julio Cesar Martinez (18-2 14 KOs) defends his WBC flyweight title against Samuel Carmon (8-0 4 KOs) of Spain. Also on the card, Joselito Velazquez (15-0-1, 10 KOs) of Mexico and Cristofer Rosales (34-6, 21 KOs) of Nicaragua duel in a ten-rounder at flyweight. Plus, unbeaten Los Angeles native Diego Pacheco (16-0, 13 KOs) defends his WBC USNBC super middleweight title in a ten-rounder against Ricardo Adrian Luna (24-8-2, 16 KOs) of Mexico.

Among other Estrada vs Chocolatito 3 undercard bouts, Fresno, California’s Marc Castro (8-0, 6 KOs) faces Mexico-born residing in Miami, Florida, Maickol Lopez Villagrana (16-3, 8 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super featherweight. As well, Beatriz Ferreira (1-0) of Sao Paulo, Brazil takes on Carisse Brown (7-2, 4 KOs) of Lakeland, Florida in a six-rounder at super featherweight. In addition, LA’s Anthony Herrera (3-0-1, 2 KOs) meets Nicaragua’s Juan Sequeira (1-1) in a six-rounder at super flyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Juan Francisco Estrada vs Roman 'Chocolatito' Gonzalez 3 tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, December 3 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona are on sale.

Estrada vs Chocolatito 3 tickets can be purchased via TicketNetwork, StubHub and Vivid Seats.

How to watch Juan Francisco Estrada vs Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez 3

Boxing fans can watch Juan Francisco Estrada vs Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez 3 live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, December 3. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately midnight ET / 9 pm PT.

How to watch Estrada vs Chocolatito 3 in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Juan Francisco Estrada vs Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez 3 live stream on DAZN and Kayo. The date is Sunday, December 4. The start time is scheduled for 2 pm AEDT, respectively.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 4 pm AEDT.

Estrada vs Chocolatito 3 fight card

The current Estrada vs Chocolatito 3 fight card can be found below. The finalized lineup is expected to be announced shortly.

Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez, 12 rounds, super flyweight – vacant WBC super flyweight title

Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Samuel Carmona, 12 rounds, super flyweight – Martinez’s WBC flyweight title

Joselito Velazquez vs. Cristofer Rosales, 10 rounds, flyweight

Diego Pacheco vs. Ricardo Adrian Luna, 10 rounds, super middleweight – Pacheco’s WBC USNBC super middleweight title

Marc Castro vs. Maickol Lopez Villagrana, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Beatriz Ferreira vs. Carisse Brown, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Anthony Herrera vs. Juan Sequeira, 6 rounds, super flyweight