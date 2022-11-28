Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora square off in the main event at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Saturday, December 3. The all-British trilogy fight features undefeated reigning WBC and lineal heavyweight champion of Morecambe, Lancashire up against his old rival, Zimbabwe-born challenger residing in Finchley, London. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, December 4.

The pair previously fought twice. “The Gypsy King” was victorious on both occasions, taking the victory by unanimous decision in July 2011 and via tenth-round RTD in November 2014.

In the twelve-round co-main, event UK’s Daniel Dubois (18-1, 17 KOs) defends his WBA ‘Regular’ heavyweight title against Kevin Lerena (28-1, 14 KOs) of South Africa. Also on the card, Yvan Mendy (47-5-1, 22 KOs) of France defends his EBU European lightweight belt in a twelve-rounder against Denys Berinchyk (16-0, 9 KOs) of Ukraine. Among other Fury vs Chisora 3 undercard bouts, Karol Itauma (8-0, 6 KOs) and Vladimir Belujsky (12-5-1, 8 KOs) meet in an eight-round light heavyweight clash between Kezmarok, Slovakia natives. As well, Isaac Lowe (21-2-3, 6 KOs) of the UK and Sandeep Singh Bhatti (8-4, 1 KOs) of India duel in a six-rounder at super featherweight. In addition, British Royston Barney-Smith (3-0, 1 KOs) and Cruz Perez (3-3, 1 KOs) of Nicaragua faceoff in a four-rounder at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Fury vs Chisora 3 tickets

Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora 3 tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, December 3 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England are on sale.

Fury vs Chisora 3 tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

How to watch Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora 3

Boxing fans can watch Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora 3 live stream on BT Sport Box Office in the United Kingdom and ESPN+ in the United States. The date is Saturday, December 3. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm GMT in the UK and 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the US.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10:30 pm GMT and 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT, respectively.

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Fury vs Chisora 3 from practically anywhere.

How to watch Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora 3 in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora 3 live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, December 4. The start time is scheduled for 6 am AEDT / 3 am AWST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 9:30 am AEDT / 6:30 am AWST.

Fury vs Chisora 3 fight card

The current Fury vs Chisora 3 fight card can be found below. The finalized lineup is expected to be announced shortly.

Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora, 12 rounds, heavyweight – Fury’s WBC heavyweight title

Daniel Dubois vs. Kevin Lerena, 12 rounds, heavyweight – Dubois’ WBA ‘Regular’ heavyweight title

Yvan Mendy vs. Denys Berinchyk, 12 rounds, lightweight – Mendy’s EBU European lightweight title

Karol Itauma vs. Vladimir Belujsky, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Isaac Lowe vs. Sandeep Singh Bhatti, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Hosea Burton vs. TBA, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

Royston Barney-Smith vs. Cruz Perez, 4 rounds, lightweight