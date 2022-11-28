The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Orlando, Florida on Saturday, December 3 with the UFC Fight Night card taking place at Amway Center. The headline-bout is a five-round welterweight battle between Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, December 4.

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson (16-6-1) makes his Octagon return after a year of layoff, and is looking to rebound from a pair of defeats. In his previous bout last December Simpsonville, South Carolina native dropped a unanimous decision against Belal Muhammad. Prior to that he similarly lost the fight against Gilbert Burns. “Wonderboy”‘s most recent win goes back to December 2020 when he earned a UD against Geoff Neal.

Kevin Holland (23-8-1) last fought in September when he was submitted by Khamzat Chimaev in the first round. Before that Riverside, California-born mixed martial artist submitted Tim Means in the second round and TKO’d Alex Oliveira also in Round 2.

UFC Orlando tickets

UFC Orlando: Thompson vs Holland tickets to witness all the action at Amway Center in Orlando, FL on Saturday, December 3 are on sale.

UFC Orlando tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork, StubHub and Vivid Seats.

In other UFC Orlando bouts

The co-main event is a three-round welterweight bout between Bryan Barberena and Rafael dos Anjos. Knoxville, Tennessee’s Barberena (18-8) is riding the three-win streak, most recently defeating Robbie Lawler via second-round TKO. Brazil’s former UFC lightweight champion Dos Anjos (31-14) of Niteroi, Rio de Janeiro lost his previous bout by knockout in the fifth round against Rafael Fiziev, after taking a pair of wins by decision against Renato Moicano and Paul Felder.

MMA fans can watch UFC Orlando: Thompson vs Holland live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

Among other UFC Orlando main card bouts, Matheus Nicolau (18-3-1) takes on Matt Schnell (16-6) at flyweight, Tai Tuivasa (15-4) duels Sergei Pavlovich (16-1) at heavyweight and Eryk Anders (14-7) meets Kyle Daukaus (11-3) at middleweight. In addition, Jack Hermansson (23-7) is expected to face Roman Dolidze (11-1) also at middleweight.

Among UFC Orlando prelims, Niko Price (15-5) goes up against Phil Rowe (9-3) at welterweight, Angela Hill (14-12) squares off against Emily Ducote (12-6) at women’s strawweight and Clay Guida (37-19) contests Scott Holtzman (14-5) at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Orlando 2022 fight card

The current UFC Orlando: Thompson vs Holland fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland

Bryan Barberena vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Matheus Nicolau vs. Matt Schnell

Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Eryk Anders vs. Kyle Daukaus

Jack Hermansson vs. Roman Dolidze

Preliminary card

Niko Price vs. Philip Rowe

Angela Hill vs. Emily Ducote

Clay Guida vs. Scott Holtzman

Michael Johnson vs. Marc Diakiese

Darren Elkins vs. Jonathan Pearce

Tracy Cortez vs. Amanda Ribas

Natan Levy vs. Genaro Valdez

Marcelo Rojo vs. Francis Marshall

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Istela Nunes