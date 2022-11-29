Search
DAZN launches new worldwide podcast DAZN Meets

DAZN Group, the leading sports entertainment platform, announces the launch of ‘DAZN Meets’ – its second global podcast following the DAZN Boxing Show’s launch a few months ago.

Hosted by CEO DAZN North America, Joe Markowski, this new series will feature exclusive fireside chats with some of the biggest and most interesting names across media, tech and sport.

The first episode features YouTube superstar and crossover boxing sensation KSI, his manager and fellow Misfits promoter Mams Taylor and legendary boxing promoter Kalle Sauerland. The conversation which took place in Austin, Texas ahead of MF&DAZN:X Series 003 focuses on the origins and ambitions of X Series, KSI’s remarkable career to date and his future in and out the ring.

DAZN Meets will be available to listeners worldwide in 200+ markets across popular podcast platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Deezer, and Google Podcasts.

