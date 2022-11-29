Search
Full Fight Video: Alistair Overeem wins trilogy fight against Badr Hari

GLORY Collision 4

K-1 legends Badr Hari and Alistair Overeem squared off in their third and last fight headlining Collision 4 at GelreDome in Arnhem, The Netherlands on Saturday, October 8. Today GLORY Kickboxing hit the stream with a full video of the trillogy, and you can watch it up top.

