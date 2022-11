Reigning WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury faces his old rival Derek Chisora at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Saturday, December 3. The “In Camp” video hit stream today, featuring the fighters as they train and preview their all-British trilogy fight. Check it out up top. In Australia the event airs live on Sunday, December 4.

Boxing fans can watch Fury vs Chisora 3 live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

Get the full fight card and start time.