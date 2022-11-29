Tai Tuivasa (15-4) is back in action this Saturday, December 3 when he faces Sergei Pavlovich (16-1) at UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Holland live from Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Ahead of the event the promotion hit the stream with the full fight video, featuring No. 4-ranked heavyweight from Australia as he faces Augusto Sakai last December at UFC 269 in Las Vegas. Check it out up top.

In Australia UFC Orlando airs live on Sunday, December 4. Get the full fight card and broadcast information.