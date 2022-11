Tyson Fury defends his WBC heavyweight title in the trilogy fight against his old rival Derek Chisora at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Saturday, December 3. Kicking off the Fight Week the fighters hosted Open Workouts. Check out the “Behind the Scenes” video up top. In Australia the event airs live on Sunday, December 4.

Boxing fans can watch Fury vs Chisora 3 live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

