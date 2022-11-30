Three-division world champion and reigning WBO welterweight king Terence Crawford makes his long-awaited ring return on Saturday, December 10 at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, where faces No. 6-ranked contender David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs). The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds championship main event bout live on pay-per-view. Broadcast and ticket information has been announced today.

Omaha, Nebraska native Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) last fought in November 2021 in Las Vegas where he stopped Shawn Porter in the tenth-round to make the fifth successful defense of his belt. David Avanesyan was in action in March in London, where he stopped Oskari Metz in Round 1.

The co-main event is set to feature Cris Cyborg making her boxing debut in the United States. Former UFC women’s featherweight champion and current Bellator 145-pound titleholder faces Gabrielle Holloway in a four-rounder at super welterweight.

Cris Cyborg (1-0, 1 KO) made her pro boxing debut in September in Curitiba, Brazil where she scored a unanimous decision against Simone Aparecida da Silva. Gabby Holloway (0-2), who to date also recorded 6-6 in MMA, lost two of her boxing fights in 2016 by unanimous decision against Raquel Miller and Shianne Gist.

Crawford vs Avanesyan tickets

Terence Crawford vs David Avanesyan tickets to witness all the action at CHI Health Center in Omaha, NE on Saturday, December 10 are on sale. As per today’s announcement tickets are priced at $50, $75, $125, $200, $350 and $500.

Crawford vs Avanesyan tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster as well as TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

How to watch Terence Crawford vs David Avanesyan in the United States

Terence Crawford vs David Avanesyan will be distributed by BLK Prime and Integrated Sports across the United States live on Cable and Satellite pay-per-view via iN Demand (Comcast, Charter and all major cable outlets), DIRECTV and DISH priced at $39.99, reads the announcement. Additionally, it will also be broadcast via Digital PPV on BLKPrime.com and PPV.com.

Crawford vs Avanesyan PPV starts at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. A live PPV pre-show starts at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT.

“We wanted to make the Crawford vs. Avanesyan PPV available for the masses, so we made the decision to go the traditional route with cable and satellite, in addition to our BLK Prime app,” said Sam Katkovski of BLK Prime. “Integrated Sports has been in the business for many years and has the experience to hit all corners of the United States. We are happy to be partnering with them and we look forward to a great night of boxing on December 10.”

“We’re excited to be distributing Crawford-Avanesyan to boxing fans throughout the U.S.,” Integrated Sports president Doug Jacobs said. “Crawford is arguably the No. 1 pound-for-pound champion in the world. And Cris Cyborg may be the greatest female MMA fighter of all-time. It’ll be interesting for MMA fans to watch her box and we are excited to be part of the BLK Prime movement to make all the big fights happen.”

The date when Terence Crawford vs David Avanesyan airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, December 11. Broadcast details are yet to be confirmed.

Crawford vs Avanesyan fight card

The current Crawford vs Avanesyan lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan, 12 rounds, welterweight – Crawford’s WBO welterweight title

Cris Cyborg vs. Gabby Holloway, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Arnold Khegai vs. Eduardo Baez, 10 rounds, featherweight

Steven Nelson vs. James Ballard, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Robert Rodriguez vs. Jose Lopez, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Boubacar Sylla vs. Javier Mayoral, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Jeremiah Milton vs. Dajuan Calloway, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Edel Gomez vs. Joseph Aguilar, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Alan Garcia vs. Eduardo Pereira Dos Reis, 6 rounds, lightweight