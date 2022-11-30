Search
UFC Orlando start time, how to watch, live stream, Thompson vs Holland

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Holland

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Holland takes place at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, December 3. The date when the fight card airs live in Australia is Sunday, December 4.

In the five-round main event former UFC 170-pound title challenger Stephen Thompson (16-6-1) goes up against Kevin Holland (23-8-1) at welterweight. The three-round welterweight co-main event pits Bryan Barberena (18-8) and Rafael dos Anjos (31-14).

Also on the card Matt Schnell (16-6) and Matheus Nicolau (18-3-1) square off at flyweight. As well, Tai Tuivasa (15-4) battles it out against Sergei Pavlovich (16-1) at heavyweight. Plus, Jack Hermansson (23-7) takes on Roman Dolidze (11-1) and Kyle Daukaus (11-3) faces Eryk Anders (14-7) at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Orlando: Thompson vs Holland start time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Orlando: Thompson vs Holland live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, December 3. The main card start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

UFC Orlando Australia time, Thompson vs Holland

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Orlando: Thompson vs Holland live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, December 4. The main card start time is scheduled for 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST. The preliminary card begins at 11 am AEDT / 8 am AWST.

UFC Orlando fight card

The full UFC Orlando: Thompson vs Holland fight card looks as the following:

Main card

  • Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland
  • Bryan Barberena vs. Rafael dos Anjos
  • Matheus Nicolau vs. Matt Schnell
  • Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergei Pavlovich
  • Jack Hermansson vs. Roman Dolidze
  • Eryk Anders vs. Kyle Daukaus

Preliminary card

  • Niko Price vs. Philip Rowe
  • Angela Hill vs. Emily Ducote
  • Clay Guida vs. Scott Holtzman
  • Michael Johnson vs. Marc Diakiese
  • Darren Elkins vs. Jonathan Pearce
  • Tracy Cortez vs. Amanda Ribas
  • Natan Levy vs. Genaro Valdez
  • Marcelo Rojo vs. Francis Marshall
  • Yazmin Jauregui vs. Istela Nunes
