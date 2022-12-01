Juan Francisco Estrada (43-3 28 KOs) and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez (51-3 41 KOs) battle it out for the vacant WBC super flyweight title in the main event at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday December 3, which makes it Sunday December 4 in the UK and Australia. The world championship trilogy fight is scheduled for twelve rounds. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Estrada vs Chocolatito 3 tickets can be purchased via Vivid Seats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.

Other boxing fans can watch Juan Francisco Estrada vs Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez 3 live stream on DAZN. Live stream is also available on Kayo in Australia.

In the co-main event, Julio Cesar Martinez (18-2 14 KOs) defends his WBC flyweight title against Samuel Carmon (8-0 4 KOs) in a twelve-round bout. Also on the card, Cristofer Rosales (34-6, 21 KOs) takes on Joselito Velazquez (15-0-1, 10 KOs) in a ten-rounder at flyweight. Plus, Diego Pacheco (16-0, 13 KOs) defends his WBC USNBC super middleweight title in a ten-rounder against Ricardo Adrian Luna (24-8-2, 16 KOs).

Get Estrada vs Chocolatito 3 full fight card.