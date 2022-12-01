NABF welterweight titleholder Raul Curiel (11-0, 9 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico makes his main even debut against Brad Solomon (29-5, 9 KOs) of Douglasville, Georgia at The Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce, CA on Saturday, December 17. The pair squares off in a ten-round bout, headlining this year’s final Golden Boy Fight Night card live on DAZN, billed as “Special LA Edition”.

“I am excited to be the main event for this fight card,” said Raul Curiel. “I have been waiting for this next step in my career and I can’t wait to demonstrate to everyone who I am, my potential and that I can fight in the big leagues.”

“It’s been a long year, and I have been training hard these past three and a half months. I am very prepared to defend my NABF title that I have worked very hard to earn. I look forward to continuing to climb the rankings to one day contest for a world championship.”

In the chief-support bout, Diego De La Hoya (23-1, 11 KOs) of Mexicali, Mexico faces Jose Gonzalez (23-10-1, 13 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico in a ten-rounder at featherweight. Also on the card, newly signed Aaron Silva (10-0, 7 KOs) of Monterrey, Mexico takes on Alan Campa (18-6, 12 KOs) of Guaymas, Mexico in an eight-rounder at super middleweight. As well, Jousce Gonzalez (13-0-1, 12 KOs) of Glendora, California meets Ivan Cano (26-10-2, 16 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico in a ten-rounder at super lightweight.

Among other bouts, Nicholas Sullivan (6-0, 1 KO) of Norfolk, Virginia is in a six-round lightweight action against a to be announced opponent. Plus, Gregory Morales (13-1, 8 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas battles Guadalajara, Mexico’s Alexis “Picudito” Molina (8-1-1, 5 KOs) in a six-rounder at featherweight. In addition, Martin Leon (15-1, 10 KOs) of Culiacan, Mexico faces a to be determined opponent in an eight-round clash.

Golden Boy Fight Night: Curiel vs Solomon

The current Curiel vs Solomon lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Raul Curiel vs. Brad Solomon, 10 rounds, welterweight

Diego De La Hoya vs. Jose Gonzalez, 10 rounds, featherweight

Aaron Silva vs. Alan Campa, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Jousce Gonzalez vs. Ivan Cano, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Nick Sullivan vs. TBA, 6 rounds, lightweight

Gregory Morales vs. Alexis Molina, 6 rounds, featherweight

Martin Leon vs. TBA, 8 rounds, lightweight