Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora 3 final pre-fight press conference (video)

Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora 3: Heavyweight world title clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London

Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora square off in the world championship main event at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Saturday December 3, which makes it Sunday December 4 in Australia. The all-British trilogy fight is scheduled for twelve rounds. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Fury vs Chisora 3 tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Other boxing fans can watch Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora 3 live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In the co-main event, Daniel Dubois (18-1, 17 KOs) defends his WBA ‘Regular’ heavyweight belt in a twelve-rounder against Kevin Lerena (28-1, 14 KOs). Also on the card, Yvan Mendy (47-5-1, 22 KOs) defends his EBU European lightweight title in a twelve-round bout against Denys Berinchyk (16-0, 9 KOs).

