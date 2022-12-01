Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora square off in the world championship main event at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Saturday December 3, which makes it Sunday December 4 in Australia. The all-British trilogy fight is scheduled for twelve rounds. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Fury vs Chisora 3 tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Other boxing fans can watch Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora 3 live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In the co-main event, Daniel Dubois (18-1, 17 KOs) defends his WBA ‘Regular’ heavyweight belt in a twelve-rounder against Kevin Lerena (28-1, 14 KOs). Also on the card, Yvan Mendy (47-5-1, 22 KOs) defends his EBU European lightweight title in a twelve-round bout against Denys Berinchyk (16-0, 9 KOs).

