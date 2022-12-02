BKFC 34 Hollywood: Palomino vs Shoaff airs live on FITE from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Saturday December 3, which makes it Sunday December 4 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, two-weight champion Luis Palomino (7-0) defends his BKFC lightweight title against Tom Shoaff (4-3, 2 KOs). Palomino previously defeated Elvin Brito to lift BKFC welterweight title at BKFC 26 in June. In the co-main event, David Mundell (5-1) and Francesco Ricchi (5-0) square off for the vacant BKFC middleweight belt.

Tickets for BKFC 34 can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

Get BKFC 34 Hollywood: Palomino vs Shoaff full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below. Weigh-in video is available up top.

BKFC 34 fight card

Main card

Luis Palomino vs. Tom Shoaff – Palomino’s BKFC lightweight title

Francesco Ricchi vs. David Mundell – vacant BKFC middleweight title

Blake Davis vs. William Dunkle

Howard Davis vs. Louie Lopez

Chris Sarro vs. Stephen Townsel

Freddy Masabo vs. Shawn Moffett

Bryan Duran vs. Kobe Bowen

Jake Young vs. Rene Rodriguez

Christine Vicens vs. Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger

Guillermo Perez vs. Jerald Gregori

Jeremy Smith vs. Leo Valdivia

Preliminary card

Matt Russo vs. Brett Lowry

Joshuah Famez Alvarez vs. Glendel Futrell

Alberto Blas vs. Jeremiah Potts