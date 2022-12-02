Search
Bare Knuckle

BKFC 34 Hollywood weigh-in results, Palomino vs Shoaff (video)

FIGHTMAG
Luis Palomino weigh-in
Luis Palomino | BKFC

BKFC 34 Hollywood: Palomino vs Shoaff

BKFC 34 Hollywood: Palomino vs Shoaff airs live on FITE from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Saturday December 3, which makes it Sunday December 4 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, two-weight champion Luis Palomino (7-0) defends his BKFC lightweight title against Tom Shoaff (4-3, 2 KOs). Palomino previously defeated Elvin Brito to lift BKFC welterweight title at BKFC 26 in June. In the co-main event, David Mundell (5-1) and Francesco Ricchi (5-0) square off for the vacant BKFC middleweight belt.

Tickets for BKFC 34 can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

Get BKFC 34 Hollywood: Palomino vs Shoaff full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below. Weigh-in video is available up top.

BKFC 34 fight card

Main card

  • Luis Palomino vs. Tom Shoaff – Palomino’s BKFC lightweight title
  • Francesco Ricchi vs. David Mundell – vacant BKFC middleweight title
  • Blake Davis vs. William Dunkle
  • Howard Davis vs. Louie Lopez
  • Chris Sarro vs. Stephen Townsel
  • Freddy Masabo vs. Shawn Moffett
  • Bryan Duran vs. Kobe Bowen
  • Jake Young vs. Rene Rodriguez
  • Christine Vicens vs. Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger
  • Guillermo Perez vs. Jerald Gregori
  • Jeremy Smith vs. Leo Valdivia

Preliminary card

  • Matt Russo vs. Brett Lowry
  • Joshuah Famez Alvarez vs. Glendel Futrell
  • Alberto Blas vs. Jeremiah Potts
