Undefeated WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury faces his longtime rival Derek Chisora on Saturday, December 3 at a sold out Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London with around 70,000 fans expected in attendance. The pair squares off in a twelve-round main event bout live on BT Sport Box Office in the UK and ESPN+ in the United States. Two days ahead of the event the fighters hosted a final pre-fight press conference.

Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) previously defeated Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) twice, scoring a unanimous decision in 2011 and the tenth-round TKO in 2014. This weekend’s third fight marks the first time the pair meet in the world championship clash.

Since their second meeting, Fury went on to topple Wladimir Klitschko for the heavyweight title, participate in a historic trilogy against Deontay Wilder, and pack a UK-record 94,000 fans into Wembley Stadium for his April 2022 showdown against Dillian Whyte. Chisora continued as one of Britain’s most popular attractions, most recently edging two-time world title challenger Kubrat Pulev by split decision.

The Tyson Fury Roadshow returned to London, as reigning champion arrived at Thursday’s presser in a flashy suit, and proceeded to entertain the masses in typical “Gypsy King” fashion. Check out below what the fighters and Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum had to say.

In Australia Fury vs Chisora 3 airs live on Sunday, December 4. Fans can watch the fight live stream on Kayo.

Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury at press conference | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

“Whoever fights Derek Chisora is in for a fuc*ing good fight. That’s what we know. That’s what we prepared for. And he was available and ready to rock n’ roll. He stepped up to the plate, and bang, here we are. There’s going to be a throwdown for the fans right before Christmas.”

“I needed to fight this year regardless of who it was. I love fighting. I always need to fight. I wish I could fight every single month of my life. Derek’s the same. We love to fight. So, if we could fight 12 times next year, that’d be fantastic.”

“I’m doing what I love to do. I’m getting paid to do what I love. I take my career very seriously. I’m looking forward to it. I cannot wait to get out there, put on a show and entertain. Come Saturday night, there’s no friendship. There are no friends in business, and this is a business transaction. So, we’re going to go in there, punch the fuck out of each other, and then afterward we can have a nice little sandwich, a nice cup of tea, whatever he wants. Not a problem. But while we’re in there, we’re in fight mode. We’re going to put on a great show.”

Derek Chisora

Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora at press conference | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

“I can’t sit here and try to be more aggressive to Tyson and try to say so many bad words because the man I’m looking at right now is giving me an opportunity when nobody wanted to give me an opportunity. He called me up and he said to me, ‘I want to fight you. I want to give you a big payday.’ And I said, ‘Yes. Let’s make it happen.’ For me to sit here and try to talk shit and say so many bad things about a man who is actually giving me food on the table for my kids, I cannot.”

“All these guys in the game don’t want me to be on this stage. But, come Saturday, I can guarantee you this: friendship will be out of the door. Me and this big man are going to get it on. I’m not going to try to hold back on anything. Come Saturday, I’m going to war. I want to take what’s his and make it mine.”

“I was born in Africa. And one thing we do in Africa is we don’t give up. You only give up when you die. That’s the African mentality. Africa is a {continent} that keeps giving and giving. You can take anything you want, but we’ve got more than you can take. So, we don’t give up.”

Bob Arum

Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora press conference faceoff ahead of their third fight | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

“I don’t see any reason why the [Oleksandr] Usyk fight with Tyson Fury can’t be made speedily without much trouble. I know the Usyk people very well. His manager, Egis Klimas, is a really good friend of mine. He manages Lomachenko and Janibek. I’ve dealt with him a whole lot over the years. I know Oleksandr Usyk. I know he wants the fight. I talked with Tyson a little while ago, and he wants the fight. That fight will happen next unless Mr. Chisora lands his punch.”

“Don’t discount Chisora. He is a hell of a fighter. He has a tremendous punch. I remember when he fought Usyk. He gave Usyk life or death. That fight could have gone either way. You can’t, in this business, count your chickens before they hatch.”

In the co-main event Daniel Dubois (18-1, 17 KOs) defends his WBA ‘Regular’ heavyweight belt against Kevin Lerena (28-1, 14 KOs). Also on the card, Yvan Mendy (47-5-1, 22 KOs) defends his EBU European lightweight strap against Denys Berinchyk (16-0, 9 KOs) in a twelve-rounder.

