Juan Francisco Estrada vs Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez 3 weigh-in results (video)

Juan Francisco Estrada (43-3 28 KOs) squares off against old rival Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez (51-3 41 KOs) for the vacant WBC super flyweight title in the main event at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday December 3, which makes it Sunday December 4 in the UK and Australia. The world championship trilogy fight is scheduled for twelve rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Boxing fans can watch Juan Francisco Estrada vs Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez 3 live stream on DAZN. Live stream is also available on Kayo in Australia.

In the twelve-round co-main event, Julio Cesar Martinez (18-2 14 KOs) defends his WBC flyweight title against Samuel Carmon (8-0 4 KOs). Also on the card, Joselito Velazquez (15-0-1, 10 KOs) battles it out against Cristofer Rosales (34-6, 21 KOs) in a ten-rounder at flyweight. Plus, Diego Pacheco (16-0, 13 KOs) defends his WBC USNBC super middleweight title against Ricardo Adrian Luna (24-8-2, 16 KOs) in a ten-round bout.

Tickets for Estrada vs Chocolatito 3 can be purchased through TicketNetwork, StubHub and Vivid Seats.

Get Estrada vs Chocolatito 3 full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Estrada vs Chocolatito 3 fight card

Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez, 12 rounds, super flyweight – vacant WBC super flyweight title

Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Samuel Carmona, 12 rounds, super flyweight – Martinez’s WBC flyweight title

Joselito Velazquez vs. Cristofer Rosales, 10 rounds, flyweight

Diego Pacheco vs. Ricardo Adrian Luna, 10 rounds, super middleweight – Pacheco’s WBC USNBC super middleweight title

Marc Castro vs. Maickol Lopez Villagrana, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Beatriz Ferreira vs. Carisse Brown, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Anthony Herrera vs. Juan Sequeira, 6 rounds, super flyweight