Julio Cesar Martinez defends his WBC flyweight title against Samuel Carmon on Saturday, December 3 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The pair squares off in the 12-round world championship bout serving as the co-feature to Estrada vs Chocolatito 3 live stream on DAZN.

Martinez (18-2 14 KOs) was set to face old rival McWilliams Arroyo in a rematch, but neck and back issues ruled the Puerto Rican out, opening the door for Carmona to land his first world title shot. The unbeaten Spaniard, who represented his country in the 2016 Olympic Games, has cruised to 8-0 in the paid ranks since turning pro in September 2019 and landed the WBA International title at 112 lbs in just his fourth pro fight.

‘El Rey’, who is back in action for the first time since challenging one half of the headline fight, Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez for the WBC ‘Diamond’ super flyweight belt in March, has also been itching to get unification fights in the books against IBF champion Sunny Edwards and WBA champion Artem Dalakian but as yet to no avail.

‘We want to do all we can at flyweight and then go up to super flyweight’

Martinez remains focused on the job at hand though, to keep hold of his famous green and gold belt, and in turn, putting pressure on his fellow champions to meet him in the ring.

“We weren’t expecting this fight, but we were preparing for any type of fighter, a technical boxer, a come-forward fighter,” said Martinez. “Now we’ve got an ex-Olympian, we’re prepared and as always, we’re willing to give everything in the ring.

“I’ve not seen a great deal of him, but he has also fought Joel Cordova like I have, and I’ve seen that he can take shots and can also come forward. At times he really likes to trade but it’s going to be a good fight and let’s see what he brings and how he counter punches.

“I never underestimate my opponents because we know that it’s all about hunger and desire and everyone comes to win, nobody comes to lose. We know that everyone comes to get their victory and like always, I’ll leave everything in the ring, and we’ll never discredit any opponent.

“As I always say, I’ll fight anyone anywhere. We’re ready for whatever comes and if he likes, we can fight whenever Arroyo wants to. We’re ready to win. But what most interests me is to unify titles and go after the other belts.”

“I want to unify, to go after the other champions. There are various champions and a vacant WBO title, so there are various belts that I would like and I’m ready to fight for them.

“I’ve never ducked anyone. We’ve been ready for a while to unify and go for all those belts. I would like the Edwards fight. It’s what we’re looking for, those big fights and more than anything to unify and go after all those belts. I’ll fight anybody anywhere.

“I also want to go up to super flyweight but I want to do all I can at flyweight. There are various options and fortunately we’re in good shape. So, we want to do all we can at flyweight and then go up to super flyweight. As I always say, wherever and with whoever, we come to fight.

“I felt good at 115 pounds. I’ve even fought up at Super-Bantamweight because fortunately I adapt well and more than anything I feel strong, tough and consistent at that weight. I think I could even fight up at bantamweight with God’s blessing and if I look after myself.”

‘Like my colleague Canelo, I’m going for all the belts’

Martinez’s desire to achieve greatness is not surprising given the company he keeps daily. The 27 year old trains alongside Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez in San Diego, and having teamed up fulltime with Eddy Reynoso, who also manages Martinez, the all-action champion believes the improvements he’s made in California will be on full display.

“Like my colleague Canelo, I’m going for all the belts,” said Martinez. I want to be a unified champion and more than anything to leave a legacy.

“I worked with Eddy Reynoso for four months for this camp. He is my trainer now and we’re putting a lot of effort and dedication into camp so that things go well, and we can go after all those belts.

“Being constantly with Eddy is the difference now. We work on technique and on many things which are helping us. We’re improving in terms of defence, technique in many things.

“It motivates me a great deal to train alongside Saul and more than anything I don’t want to let my team down and I’ll keep giving my all.

“It’s very different working with Eddy. It’s that attention he gives you. He looks out for everything. We’re not missing anything out, examining every detail and thankfully I’ve been well looked after by Eddy.

“With God’s blessing we’re going in with everything except fear, against whoever wherever because we are men, not clowns. Thank you for supporting me. We won’t let you down.”

In the main event, Juan Francisco Estrada (43-3 28 KOs) and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez (51-3 41 KOs) square off in a highly anticipated trilogy fight. Among other bouts, Joselito Velazquez (15-0-1, 10 KOs) and Cristofer Rosales (34-6, 21 KOs) meet in a ten-rounder at flyweight.

In Australia Estrada vs Chocolatito 3 airs live on Sunday, December 4. Boxing fans can watch the event live stream on DAZN and Kayo.

