Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora 3 weigh-in results (video)

Undefeated reigning WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury faces old rival Derek Chisora in the world championship main event at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Saturday December 3, which makes it Sunday December 4 in Australia. The all-British trilogy bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Boxing fans can watch Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora 3 live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In the twelve-round co-main event, Daniel Dubois (18-1, 17 KOs) defends his WBA ‘Regular’ heavyweight title against Kevin Lerena (28-1, 14 KOs). Also on the card, Yvan Mendy (47-5-1, 22 KOs) defends his EBU European lightweight belt against Denys Berinchyk (16-0, 9 KOs) in a twelve-rounder. Among other Fury vs Chisora 3 undercard bouts, Vladimir Belujsky (12-5-1, 8 KOs) takes on Karol Itauma (8-0, 6 KOs) in an eight-round light heavyweight clash. As well, Sandeep Singh Bhatti (8-4, 1 KOs) meets Isaac Lowe (21-2-3, 6 KOs) in a six-rounder at super featherweight.

Fury vs Chisora 3 fight card

Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora, 12 rounds, heavyweight – Fury’s WBC heavyweight title

Daniel Dubois vs. Kevin Lerena, 12 rounds, heavyweight – Dubois’ WBA ‘Regular’ heavyweight title

Yvan Mendy vs. Denys Berinchyk, 12 rounds, lightweight – Mendy’s EBU European lightweight title

Karol Itauma vs. Vladimir Belujsky, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Isaac Lowe vs. Sandeep Singh Bhatti, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Hosea Burton vs. Reinis Porozovs, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

Royston Barney-Smith vs. Cruz Perez, 4 rounds, lightweight