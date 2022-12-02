UFC Orlando weigh-in results, Thompson vs Holland (video)

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Holland airs live from Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on Saturday December 3, which makes it Sunday December 4 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, former UFC welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson (16-6-1) squares off against Kevin Holland (23-8-1) in a five-round welterweight battle. Thompson makes his Octagon return after a year of layoff, while Holland last fought in September when he was submitted by Khamzat Chimaev in the first round. In the co-main event, Bryan Barberena (18-8) takes on former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos (31-14) in a three-round welterweight bout.

UFC Orlando tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.

MMA fans can watch UFC Orlando: Thompson vs Holland live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

UFC Orlando fight card

Get UFC Orlando: Thompson vs Holland full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Main card

Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland

Bryan Barberena vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Matheus Nicolau vs. Matt Schnell

Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Jack Hermansson vs. Roman Dolidze

Eryk Anders vs. Kyle Daukaus

Preliminary card

Niko Price vs. Philip Rowe

Angela Hill vs. Emily Ducote

Clay Guida vs. Scott Holtzman

Michael Johnson vs. Marc Diakiese

Darren Elkins vs. Jonathan Pearce

Tracy Cortez vs. Amanda Ribas

Natan Levy vs. Genaro Valdez

Marcelo Rojo vs. Francis Marshall

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Istela Nunes