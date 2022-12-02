UFC Orlando weigh-in results, Thompson vs Holland (video)

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Holland airs live from Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on Saturday December 3, which makes it Sunday December 4 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event, former UFC welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson (16-6-1) squares off against Kevin Holland (23-8-1) in a five-round welterweight battle. Thompson makes his Octagon return after a year of layoff, while Holland last fought in September when he was submitted by Khamzat Chimaev in the first round. In the co-main event, Bryan Barberena (18-8) takes on former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos (31-14) in a three-round welterweight bout.
UFC Orlando tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.
MMA fans can watch UFC Orlando: Thompson vs Holland live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Kayo in Australia.
UFC Orlando fight card
Get UFC Orlando: Thompson vs Holland full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
Main card
- Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland
- Bryan Barberena vs. Rafael dos Anjos
- Matheus Nicolau vs. Matt Schnell
- Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergei Pavlovich
- Jack Hermansson vs. Roman Dolidze
- Eryk Anders vs. Kyle Daukaus
Preliminary card
- Niko Price vs. Philip Rowe
- Angela Hill vs. Emily Ducote
- Clay Guida vs. Scott Holtzman
- Michael Johnson vs. Marc Diakiese
- Darren Elkins vs. Jonathan Pearce
- Tracy Cortez vs. Amanda Ribas
- Natan Levy vs. Genaro Valdez
- Marcelo Rojo vs. Francis Marshall
- Yazmin Jauregui vs. Istela Nunes