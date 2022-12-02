Search
UFC Orlando weigh-in results, Thompson vs Holland (video)

FIGHTMAG
Stephen Thompson weigh-in
Stephen Thompson | YouTube/UFC

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Holland

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Holland airs live from Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on Saturday December 3, which makes it Sunday December 4 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, former UFC welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson (16-6-1) squares off against Kevin Holland (23-8-1) in a five-round welterweight battle. Thompson makes his Octagon return after a year of layoff, while Holland last fought in September when he was submitted by Khamzat Chimaev in the first round. In the co-main event, Bryan Barberena (18-8) takes on former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos (31-14) in a three-round welterweight bout.

UFC Orlando tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.

MMA fans can watch UFC Orlando: Thompson vs Holland live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

UFC Orlando fight card

Get UFC Orlando: Thompson vs Holland full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Main card

  • Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland
  • Bryan Barberena vs. Rafael dos Anjos
  • Matheus Nicolau vs. Matt Schnell
  • Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergei Pavlovich
  • Jack Hermansson vs. Roman Dolidze
  • Eryk Anders vs. Kyle Daukaus

Preliminary card

  • Niko Price vs. Philip Rowe
  • Angela Hill vs. Emily Ducote
  • Clay Guida vs. Scott Holtzman
  • Michael Johnson vs. Marc Diakiese
  • Darren Elkins vs. Jonathan Pearce
  • Tracy Cortez vs. Amanda Ribas
  • Natan Levy vs. Genaro Valdez
  • Marcelo Rojo vs. Francis Marshall
  • Yazmin Jauregui vs. Istela Nunes
Stream boxing live on DAZN

