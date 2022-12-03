BKB 29: Connelly vs Churcher airs live stream from Indigo at The O2 in London, England on Saturday, December 3. The fight card features MMA fighters and boxers in a series of bare knuckle bouts. In Australia the event airs live on Sunday, December 4.

Advertisements

In the main event James Connelly goes up against Marley Churcher. In the co-main event Marko Martinjak takes on Chad Kelly. Among other bouts, Reece Murray faces off Tony Lafferty, Paul Hilz meets Nathan Leeson and Zdenek Pernica battles Luke Nevin. In addition, Jonny Lawson duels Ozzie Smith. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch BKB 29: Connelly vs Churcher

UK and USA

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, December 3

Time: 7 pm GMT / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Sunday, December 4

Time: 6 am AEDT

BKB 29 fight card

Get BKB 29: Connelly vs Churcher full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

James Connelly vs. Marley Churcher

Marko Martinjak vs. Chad Kelly

Reece Murray vs. Tony Lafferty

Paul Hilz vs. Nathan Leeson

Zdenek Pernica vs. Luke Nevin

Jonny Lawson vs. Ozzie Smith

Daniel Lerwell vs. Szymon Szynkiewicz

Aaron McCallum vs. John Collier

Jody Meikle vs. Richie Leak

Andre Lovli vs. Bradley Scott

Luka Zebec vs. George Hillyard

Danny Meins vs. Corey Healey

Gareth Hutchin vs. Luke Smith

Sandy Robb vs. Kris Klados