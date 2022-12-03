BKB 29: Connelly vs Churcher airs live stream from Indigo at The O2 in London, England on Saturday, December 3. The fight card features MMA fighters and boxers in a series of bare knuckle bouts. In Australia the event airs live on Sunday, December 4.
In the main event James Connelly goes up against Marley Churcher. In the co-main event Marko Martinjak takes on Chad Kelly. Among other bouts, Reece Murray faces off Tony Lafferty, Paul Hilz meets Nathan Leeson and Zdenek Pernica battles Luke Nevin. In addition, Jonny Lawson duels Ozzie Smith. The full fight card can be found below.
How to watch BKB 29: Connelly vs Churcher
UK and USA
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, December 3
Time: 7 pm GMT / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT
Australia
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, December 4
Time: 6 am AEDT
BKB 29 fight card
Get BKB 29: Connelly vs Churcher full fight card below and stay tuned for results.
- James Connelly vs. Marley Churcher
- Marko Martinjak vs. Chad Kelly
- Reece Murray vs. Tony Lafferty
- Paul Hilz vs. Nathan Leeson
- Zdenek Pernica vs. Luke Nevin
- Jonny Lawson vs. Ozzie Smith
- Daniel Lerwell vs. Szymon Szynkiewicz
- Aaron McCallum vs. John Collier
- Jody Meikle vs. Richie Leak
- Andre Lovli vs. Bradley Scott
- Luka Zebec vs. George Hillyard
- Danny Meins vs. Corey Healey
- Gareth Hutchin vs. Luke Smith
- Sandy Robb vs. Kris Klados