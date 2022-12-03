Search
Juan Francisco Estrada vs Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez 3 free live stream of prelims (video)

Before The Bell

Juan Francisco Estrada vs Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez 3 “Before The Bell” undercard airs live stream from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona leading to the main card on DAZN. Video is available up top.

Among the bouts, WBA International titleholder Austin Williams faces Simon Madsen in a ten-rounder at middleweight. As well, Marc Castro takes on Maickol Lopez Villagrana in an eight-rounder at super featherweight. Plus, Anthony Herrera meets Christian Sullivan in a six-rounder at super flyweight. Kicking off the action, Beatriz Ferreira and Carisse Brown battle it out in a six-rounder at super featherweight.

Get Estrada vs Chocolatito 3 full fight card and start time.

