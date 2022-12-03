Reigning WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) faces his longtime rival Derek Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) in the main event live stream from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Saturday, December 3. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds all-British trilogy. “The Gypsy King” won both previous bouts in July 2011 and November 2014 by unanimous decision and via tenth-round RTD, respectively. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, December 4.

In the co-main Daniel Dubois (18-1, 17 KOs) defends his WBA ‘Regular’ heavyweight title in a twelve-rounder against Kevin Lerena (28-1, 14 KOs). Among other Fury vs Chisora 3 undercard bouts, Yvan Mendy (47-5-1, 22 KOs) defends his EBU European lightweight strap in a twelve-rounder against Denys Berinchyk (16-0, 9 KOs) and Karol Itauma (8-0, 6 KOs) takes on Vladimir Belujsky (12-5-1, 8 KOs) in a six-rounder at light heavyweight. Kicking off the action, Royston Barney-Smith (3-0, 1 KOs) and Cruz Perez (3-3, 1 KOs) battle it out in a four-rounder at lightweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora 3

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, December 3

Time: 1 pm ET / 10 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Sunday, December 4

Time: 6 am AEDT / 3 am AWST

Boxing fans with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Fury vs Chisora 3 from practically anywhere.

Fury vs Chisora 3 fight card

Get Fury vs Chisora 3 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora, 12 rounds, heavyweight – Fury’s WBC and Lineal heavyweight titles

Daniel Dubois vs. Kevin Lerena, 12 rounds, heavyweight – Dubois’ WBA ‘Regular’ heavyweight title

Yvan Mendy vs. Denys Berinchyk, 12 rounds, lightweight – Mendy’s EBU European lightweight title

Karol Itauma vs. Vladimir Belujsky, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Royston Barney-Smith vs. Cruz Perez, 4 rounds, lightweight