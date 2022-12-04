BKFC 34: Palomino vs Shoaff airs live stream from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Saturday, December 3. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with two titles contested on the night. In the UK and Australia the event airs live on Sunday, December 4.

In the main event two-division BKFC champion Luis Palomino (7-0) of Miami, FL puts his lightweight title on the line when he faces Tom Shoaff (4-3, 2 KOs) of Chicago, IL. In the co-main event middleweights David Mundell (5-1) of Dunedin, FL and Francesco Ricchi (5-0) of Fort Lauderdale, FL square off for the the division’s vacant strap.

Among other bouts, Howard Davis (2-0-1) of Plantation, FL takes on Montana’s Louie Lopez, (1-1, 1 KO) at featherweight, Florida’s Bryan Duran (2-0, 2 KOs) faces BKFC debutant Kobe Brown of Bridgetown, Barbados at lightweight and Blake Davis (1-0, 1 KO) of Davie, FL meets Will Dunkle (0-1) of Idaho at middleweight. In addition, Freddy Masado (1-0) of Miami, FL battles Shawn Moffett (1-1, 1 KO) of Kansas at featherweight South Africa’s Jeremy Smith(2-0, 1 KO) duels Nicaragua’s BKFC new-comer Leo Valdivia at light heavyweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch BKFC 34: Palomino vs Shoaff

United States

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, December 3

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Sunday, December 4

Time: 2 am GMT / 1 pm AEDT

BKFC 34 free live stream of prelims starts an hour prior to the main card. Video is available up top.

BKFC 34 fight card

Get BKFC 34: Palomino vs Shoaff full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Luis Palomino vs. Tom Shoaff – Palomino’s BKFC lightweight title

Francesco Ricchi vs. David Mundell – vacant BKFC middleweight title

Howard Davis vs. Louie Lopez

Christine Vicens vs. Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger

Blake Davis vs. William Dunkle

Bryan Duran def. Kobe Bowen by KO (R1 at 0:15)

Rene Rodriguez def. Jake Young by TKO (R1 at 1:54)

Preliminary card

Guillermo Perez def. Rob Fuller by KO (R1 at 1:54)

Joshuah Famez Alvarez def. Glendel Futrell by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

Alberto Blas def. Jeremiah Potts by TKO (R1 at 0:54)

Jeremy Smith def. Leo Valdivia by KO (R3 at 1:52)

Matt Russo def. Brett Lowry by TKO (R1 at 3:00)

Freddy Masabo def. Shawn Moffett by TKO (R1 at 0:27)