BKFC 34: Palomino vs Shoaff airs live stream from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Saturday, December 3. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with two titles contested on the night. In the UK and Australia the event airs live on Sunday, December 4.
In the main event two-division BKFC champion Luis Palomino (7-0) of Miami, FL puts his lightweight title on the line when he faces Tom Shoaff (4-3, 2 KOs) of Chicago, IL. In the co-main event middleweights David Mundell (5-1) of Dunedin, FL and Francesco Ricchi (5-0) of Fort Lauderdale, FL square off for the the division’s vacant strap.
Among other bouts, Howard Davis (2-0-1) of Plantation, FL takes on Montana’s Louie Lopez, (1-1, 1 KO) at featherweight, Florida’s Bryan Duran (2-0, 2 KOs) faces BKFC debutant Kobe Brown of Bridgetown, Barbados at lightweight and Blake Davis (1-0, 1 KO) of Davie, FL meets Will Dunkle (0-1) of Idaho at middleweight. In addition, Freddy Masado (1-0) of Miami, FL battles Shawn Moffett (1-1, 1 KO) of Kansas at featherweight South Africa’s Jeremy Smith(2-0, 1 KO) duels Nicaragua’s BKFC new-comer Leo Valdivia at light heavyweight. The full fight card can be found below.
How to watch BKFC 34: Palomino vs Shoaff
United States
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, December 3
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
UK and Australia
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, December 4
Time: 2 am GMT / 1 pm AEDT
BKFC 34 free live stream of prelims starts an hour prior to the main card. Video is available up top.
BKFC 34 fight card
Get BKFC 34: Palomino vs Shoaff full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Luis Palomino vs. Tom Shoaff – Palomino’s BKFC lightweight title
- Francesco Ricchi vs. David Mundell – vacant BKFC middleweight title
- Howard Davis vs. Louie Lopez
- Christine Vicens vs. Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger
- Blake Davis vs. William Dunkle
- Bryan Duran def. Kobe Bowen by KO (R1 at 0:15)
- Rene Rodriguez def. Jake Young by TKO (R1 at 1:54)
Preliminary card
- Guillermo Perez def. Rob Fuller by KO (R1 at 1:54)
- Joshuah Famez Alvarez def. Glendel Futrell by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)
- Alberto Blas def. Jeremiah Potts by TKO (R1 at 0:54)
- Jeremy Smith def. Leo Valdivia by KO (R3 at 1:52)
- Matt Russo def. Brett Lowry by TKO (R1 at 3:00)
- Freddy Masabo def. Shawn Moffett by TKO (R1 at 0:27)