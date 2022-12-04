Nicaragua’s Cristofer Rosales came out victorious when he faced Mexico’s undefeated Joselito Velazquez at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday, December 3. The bout was featured on the Estrada vs Chocolatito 3 card live stream on DAZN, and Kayo in Australia.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, December 4.

The scheduled for ten rounds flyweight showdown went the full distance. In the end all three judges scored the fight 97-93 in favor of Rosales.

With the victory by unanimous decision Cristofer Rosales improved to 35-6, 21 KOs and secured his third win in a row. Joselito Velazquez dropped to 15-1-1, 10 KOs and suffered the first defeat in his pro boxing career.

