Daniel Dubois suffers leg injury & gets dropped, comes back with TKO of Kevin Lerena to retain title (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

Fury vs Chisora 3

British heavyweight Daniel Dubois retained his WBA ‘Regular’ belt when he faced South Africa’s Kevin Lerena at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Saturday, December 3. The contest served as the co-feature on the card topped by Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora 3 for the WBC and Lineal heavyweight titles.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, December 4.

Early in the fight Dubois suffered leg injury, received an eight count and took the knee twice. He came back with a barrage of heavy punches dropping Lerena at the very end of Round 3. The referee stepped in and waved the fight off.

With the victory by TKO Daniel Dubois retained his WBA ‘Regular’ heavyweight title and improved to 19-1, 18 KOs. Kevin Lerena dropped to 28-2, 14 KOs.

