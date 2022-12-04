Search
Denys Berinchyk defeats Yvan Mendy to claim European title (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Denys Berinchyk dominates Yvan Mendy to lift European title
Denys Berinchyk dominates Yvan Mendy | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Ukraine’s Denys Berinchyk came out on top when he challenged French champion Yvan Mendy for the EBU European lightweight belt at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Saturday, December 3. The contest was featured on the card topped by Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora 3 for the WBC and Lineal heavyweight titles.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, December 4.

The scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout went the full distance. In the end the scores were 116-112, 116-112 and 117-112 all in favor of the challenger.

With the victory by unanimous decision Denys Berinchyk improved to 17-0, 9 KOs and became a new EBU European lightweight champion. He also took the WBO International strap.

Yvan Mendy dropped to 47-6-1, 22 KOs and failed his first title defense.

